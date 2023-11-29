Shannen Doherty Says She's 'Not Done Living' As Cancer Spreads to Her Bones

Getty

"My greatest memory is yet to come," says the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum

Shannen Doherty has a lot of living left to do.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum covers the December issue of People, where she opens up about her eight-year battle with cancer and her new outlook on life as she continues to come up against the disease.

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and in April 2017, she revealed she went into remission. But by 2019, the cancer returned, with the 52-year-old actress announcing her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer the following year -- Stage 4 breast cancer that has spread to her bones.

Doherty has undergone a variety of treatments, from radiation to surgery to remove a brain tumor.

"It was definitely one of the scariest things I've ever been through in my entire life," Doherty said.

But she hasn't lost her spirit, telling People that she's more determined than ever to keep moving forward.

"I'm not done with living. I'm not done with loving. I'm not done with creating. I'm not done with hopefully changing things for the better," she maintained. "I'm just not -- I'm not done."

Doherty is also hopeful that more medical advancements will mean a cure for cancer is in the near future. Meanwhile, she's found a regimen that's working for her, and has allowed her to keep working -- something the longtime TV star is very passionate about.

"People just assume that it means you can't walk, you can't eat, you can't work. They put you out to pasture at a very early age -- 'You're done, you're retired,' and we're not," she says of the misconceptions surrounding those battling cancer. "We're vibrant, and we have such a different outlook on life. We are people who want to work and embrace life and keep moving forward."

And though she's very much looking ahead, she plans to recount some of the biggest moments in her life -- both good and bad -- on her new memoir-style podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, premiering December 6 on iHeartRadio.

"My greatest memory is yet to come," Doherty shared. "I pray. I wake up and go to bed thanking God, praying for the things that matter to me without asking for too much. It connects me to a higher power and spirituality. My faith is my mantra."