Kelsea Ballerini Used to Think Sex Was 'For the Other Person' -- Until Chase Stokes

Getty

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini said that her previous experience with sex was that it was "performative" and something that was done for the other person, but new boyfriend Chase Stokes has given her a whole new appreciation for the art of lovemaking.

We won't say it was intentional shade toward her ex-husband of five years, Morgan Evans, but Kelsea Ballerini painting a magical picture of her sex life now and ... well, the math maths.

The country superstar hilariously apologized to her mother on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast before delving just enough into her romantic life with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. It's apparently going exceedingly well.

She even gushed about their very first date, recalling a moment that really changed her perceptions and expectations. "I walked out of his car and he got out of his Bronco -- hot," she shared. "He did not say a word to me. He grabbed my face and his kissed me. He pulled my face away and said, 'Thank God you're real.'"

"It was so redeeming for my experience of men in relationships," said the "Love Me Like You Mean It" singer.

One of those noted differences was in the bedroom, with Ballerini initially understating it by saying they were simply "having a nice time." She did counter what's happening now with previous relationships, saying she "always felt" like sex was more for them than her.

"My experience with it was very performative and for the other person," she explained, before adding, "It don't be like that anymore." She also shared that she wasn't fully appreciative of the emotional component.

I keep telling him he's a man written by a woman.

"I didn't understand how it could be a real connector in a relationship. I never understood that," she admitted. "I always thought that it was just something that you did because that's who you do it with. You know? And, no, no, no! Now I realize it's a connector for people."

While the "Half of My Hometown" songstress didn't go into any explicit details, admitting that it's still very hard for her to talk about sex and intimacy due to her Southern upbringing, Ballerini does consider herself a sex positive person and wants to help make the topic less "taboo."

But it's not just in the bedroom that Ballerini is feeling that strong connection with her beau of 11 months. "He's the most emotionally intelligent man I've ever met in my life," she said. "I keep telling him he's a man written by a woman."

Despite some online speculation of issues with Stokes' ex-girlfriend, with whom he still stars on Outer Banks, Ballerini shared that she's met Madelyn Cline and finds her "lovely." Stokes and Cline were involved from June 2020 to October 2021.

"At the end of the day, I'm a girls' girl. I don't buy into the bulls­--t," she added of any perceived drama. "I think they have a beautiful working relationship and I'm excited to hang with her." Cline is now dating Pete Davidson.

Ballerini initially decided to shoot her shot with Stokes by sliding into his DMs in December of last year while drunk with friends at a bar, just one month after finalizing her divorce. Fast forward a month later and the pair met up for the first time, which they consider their actual anniversary.