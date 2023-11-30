Khloe Kardashian Considering Starting An OnlyFans for Her Feet?!

Hulu

Is Khloe Kardashian considering a new avenue for extra cash?

On Thursday's season finale of The Kardashians, the reality TV star and Good American jeans co-founder joked -- we think -- about joining OnlyFans in a post-credits scene.

When asked what was next for her, Khloe quipped, "I really think I should do an OnlyFans for my feet."

"I feel like it would be really lucrative," she told producers during a confessional. "You want me to paint my toe nails a special color? You got it. Put on pantyhose slowly? Sure. Put some food in some Jell-O, mud, sand between my toes."

"I could keep going, but I think you get the drift of my account," she added, before exclaiming, "Swipe up for my OnlyFans link!"

While those with a foot fetish probably shouldn't hold their breath for her page to launch, mom Kris Jenner did promise there was "lots more to come" from the famous family as the fourth season of their Hulu show came to a close.

Hulu has already renewed the show for an additional 20 episodes -- and with each season consisting of 10 episodes each, that means there's at least two more seasons to go.

