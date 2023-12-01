Watch Cruz Beckham Play Guitar in 'Spontaneous Performance' at a Pub

Getty / Instagram

Victoria Beckham shared the video of her 18-year-old son performing a rendition of "Come Together" by The Beatles with a local musician.

There's no doubt Cruz Beckham has inherited his mom's musical talent!

On Friday, Victoria Beckham posted a video on Instagram of her 18-year-old son performing with a musician at a local pub.

As shown in the clip, below, Cruz -- who is the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham -- can be seen playing guitar with a musician, performing a rendition of "Come Together" by The Beatles. At one point, Cruz really showed off his skills as he played the strings in a guitar solo.

"@cruzbeckham Spontaneous performance last night at the pub! 👏 kisses @davidbeckham," Victoria, 49, captioned the post.

Fans praised Cruz's performance in the comments section of Victoria's post.

"Talent runs in the blood ❤️," a user wrote.

"WoW great Job 👏❤️🔥They got soul ❤️," another said.

"Oh wow he is super fantastic," a fan commented, while another added, "Yes Love to see it guitar 🎸 hero."

Cruz often shares posts on his Instagram of himself playing guitar or recording music, with his famous parents also expressing their support over the years.

He's previously spoken about pursuing a music career.

In a 2022 interview with i-D magazine, Cruz revealed that first became interested in music at only three years old when he saw Victoria performing with the Spice Girls at Madison Square Garden in 2022.

Cruz's first song, a Christmas track titled, "Everyday Was Christmas" was released in December 2016.

In April 2022, it was reported that Cruz had signed with Tap Music Management, which represents artists such as Ellie Golding, Lana Del Rey, and Noah Cyrus.