Chris Zylka Opens Up About Relationship with Paris Hilton, Talks Breakup NDA

Chris Zylka is getting candid about his relationship with Paris Hilton.

The Leftovers alum appeared on the latest episode of the Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide show Wednesday. Though he admittedly couldn't share much about their romance due to an NDA he signed when they were together, Zylka did say that he has "nothing" bad to say about Hilton or their time together.

"I have nothing bad to say, and anyone that does have anything bad to say about her, is probably a bad person, to be honest with you," Zylka said of Hilton, whom he dated and was engaged to before ultimately calling things off in 2018.

The child star turned film and TV actor did say however, that he would like to apologize to the now mother-of-two for not being "grateful" for the experiences they had while they were together.

"I've never been able to apologize to her for just like -- not being grateful for the experience and all that she did for me," he shared. "'Because she's the one relationship that I've ever had that there was no take, it was all give. It was all give. And it was really lovely."

As for why things didn't work out between the pair, Zylka, who revealed he didn't work during their three year relationship, said his career was super important to him, and something he wanted to get back to.

"My work was just really important to me. And I obviously chose her over work, and I don't regret it. It was at the peak of my career," Zylka recalled. "We were going into the final season of The Leftovers. And my time with her, I didn't work, which was just two, three years, but the overall experiences and just the people, the people that you would meet. Just such lovely people."

He continued, "I miss her family. I miss her mom and dad and her brothers and sister. I miss driving from her house to Bel Air to hangout with them. I'm not supposed to say anything because when we did finalize everything and breakup -- I know about past breakups with her, so I did sign an NDA saying that I won't write a book or say anything like that -- but there was never anything negative that I could say."

Elsewhere in the interview, Zylka praised Hilton's DJ skills and their partnership, calling the singer and media personality a "rockstar."

Following their breakup, Zylka went on to date actress Hailee Lautenbach, with the pair getting engaged last year, though it's unclear if the two are still together. Hilton, meanwhile, married Carter Reum in November 2021. The couple welcomed their son, Phoenix, in February, and just last month announced the birth of their daughter, London.