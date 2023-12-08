Charlie Sheen Details Moment He Failed Daughter That Ultimately Got Him Sober

Getty

"That was some alien version of myself," Sheen says of his 'tiger blood' days

Charlie Sheen is six years clean and sober.

Having put his hard drinking, drug fueled, "tiger blood" ranting days behind him the actor is a full-time dad looking to make his comeback.

Speaking with People, the 58-year-old said, "Next month I'll be six years sober. I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob." (Sheen shares the boys with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.)

"Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails," he explained. "Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine — if you can call it a routine."

In stark contrast, he admitted his mornings not too long ago revolved around the bottle, "I loved drinking in the morning. Loved some scotch in the coffee."

In fact, it was one of these inebriated mornings back in 2017 that ultimately led to him getting sober.

"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day," he explained, indicating it was one of his daughters -- 19-year-old Sami and 18-year-old Lola -- from his marriage to Denise Richards.

"So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped," he revealed.

Sheen said he stopped drinking cold turkey that very moment, and explained how prior to that he had already ended his drug abuse.

"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve," the actor recalled. "And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum."

"There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore," Sheen said.

Meanwhile, the Platoon star has slowly been making his way back on screen. The biggest development was reuniting with his Two and a Half Men showrunner Chuck Lorre, who he infamously fell out with during his spiral of addiction back in 2011, for new HBO show Bookie.

"For the longest time, I had the best work reputation," Sheen said. "I was the first to arrive, last to leave, when in doubt, I would over prepare. I would just check every box. And then that went away. So I was really excited about being that guy again."

He went on to describe the feeling he has now that he's got his life back in order.