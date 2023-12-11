Zac Efron Emotionally Remembers Matthew Perry During Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Getty

Zac Efron has officially cemented himself in Hollywood!

The longtime actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday, where he was presented the honor by the city.

Efron's family, a few famous friends and some of his co-stars were also there to sing his praises -- including Miles Teller and Jeremy Allen White. One person absent, the late Matthew Perry, was fondly remembered by Efron.

While giving a speech after accepting the honor, the Iron Claw actor took a moment to remember the Friends star and the time they spent working together on the heartwarming comedy, 17 Again.

"I really also want to mention someone that's not here today," Efron said before getting visibly emotional. "And that's Matthew Perry. Who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again."

He continued, "Collaborating with him and Burr Steers -- it was so much fun, and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career."

Looking up to the sky, Efron thanked Perry, speaking directly to the late actor, "For that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today."

This isn't the first time Efron has made mention of Perry since the actor died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28 following an apparent drowning. The High School Musical alum paid tribute to Perry while promoting his new film last month, where he was asked about Perry's passing, calling it "devastating."

"Matthew's been a mentor for me, since we worked on 17 Again years ago. He taught me so much. I idolized that guy, and the fact that he's gone now is devastating," Efron told Access Hollywood.

He also touched on Perry eying him to play him in a biopic about his life down the road, something Efron said would be a total "honor."

"I did hear that he was thinking of me for potentially playing him in the future, and that's the biggest honor one can have," he added.

While Efron said nothing's been made official in that regard, he told reporters "we'll see," when asked about turning Perry's biopic dreams into reality.