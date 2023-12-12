Andre Braugher Dead at 61: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Co-Stars, Friends, Colleagues Pay Tribute

Getty

Andre Braugher, who managed to dominate dramatic and comedic roles with his gravitas and presence, passed away on Monday after a brief illness.

Andre Braugher, one of the most passionate and revered actors of his generation, is dead at 61. The Homicide: Life on the Street star found a whole new legion of fans with his second long-running television role as Captain Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The award-winning star of film and television passed away Monday after a brief illness, per TMZ.

After breaking through as Kojak's sidekick in the 1980s revival, Braugher landed his breakout role as Detective Frank Pemberton across nearly 100 episodes of Homicide. The character would also appear on Law & Order and a made-for-television film.

Braugher's first film was Glory, with major roles in City of Angels, Frequency, and The Mist to follow, but he would find his greatest success, and an unlikely career pivot, on television.

Another beloved character followed in Dr. Ben Gideon, who starred in his own series Gideon's Crossing in 2000 before showing up again in The Practice. His dramatic prowess continued through Hacks, Thief, and Men of a Certain Age, among many other roles, before a turn to comedy gave him one of his most beloved and praised roles.

Captain Raymond Holt had a stoic and dramatic demeanor, leaning into Braugher's background, but playing opposite Andy Samberg, Terry Crews and the cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine for more than 150 episodes brought the actor's talent to a whole new audience.

Braugher won many awards across his 35-year career including Television Critics Association Awards for B99 and Homicide, and an Emmy for his work on the latter, as well as Thief.

His latest television project, The Residence, paused production midway through its eight-episode run, per Deadline. The Netflix was scheduled to resume in early January. It has not yet been determined how the show will handle his passing.

David Simon, whose book Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets inspired Homicide: Life on the Street shared high praise indeed, taking to X/Twitter to pen, "Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon."

Terry Crews took to Instagram to pay tribute, writing, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like."

Chelsea Peretti wrote to her Instagram, "Love you ❤️ Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. Is it weird that I am also grieving for what Captain Holt meant to Gina? I really hoped and knew I would see you again. Hate that I won’t 💔"

Fellow B99 star Joe Lo Truglio penned a lengthy post about Braugher. "So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it," Lo Truglio wrote on Instagram. "He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami. I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him."

"He was committed and passionate about the things he loved," Lo Truglio continued. "And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*…but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.💔"

Reed Diamond, who starred alongside Braugher on Homicide, shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "Andre was an inspiration as a man, and as an actor. As a first year student at Juilliard, I was plunked into a spear carrying role in his fourth year production of Othello. His performance in the title role was astounding, and I marveled at it every night. Several years later I followed him onto Homicide, and like everyone else, was blown away by his power and talent. But, honestly what I most remember, and have always tried to emulate, was who he was as a father and as a husband. He always seemed to have what was most important in this life figured out. A tremendous loss. My deepest condolences and most heartfelt love to his family."

"Everyone at FOX is devastated by the sudden loss of our friend and colleague, the incredibly talented Andre Braugher," said Fox Television in a statement. "He will most certainly be remembered for his iconic comedic and dramatic roles across both film and television, but he will be remembered mostly for his big heart, kindness and the lasting impact he made on his friends, family and fans everywhere. Andre was the heart and soul of the Nine-Nine and will forever be our Captain. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Andre's family and loved ones at this time."

Executive producers for Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared a joint statement reading, "Like everyone who was fortunate enough to know Andre, we are heartbroken by the news of his passing. He was one of the most talented dramatic actors in history, and then he decided to try comedy, and he was instantly one of the funniest people ever to do it. But even greater than his acting talent was the happiness and joy he brought to those around him. And his smile... he had the greatest, brightest, most wonderful smile. Our thoughts and love go to his beautiful, amazing family, whom he loved more than anything. We are grateful for the time we had with him."

"Andre Braugher was the actor that others in the profession would always aspire to be," said NBC/Universal Television in a statement. "He infused Det. Frank Pembleton on 'Homicide: Life on the Street' with both righteous ferocity and quiet dignity. In addition to his prowess as a dramatic actor, his comedy chops were also on full display as the determined and passionate Capt. Holt in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine.' His performances will continue to inspire future generations and we will miss him tremendously."

RIP #andrebraugher One of my favorite memories of him was one day on set, he was like I follow you on Twitter - you’re funny. I said, “oh what’s your handle so I can follow you too.” He said, “No. I like it that you don’t know it’s me.” We both fell out. He was a good man. — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023 @The_A_Prentice

One of my other favorite memories was me, him and Terry Crews talking on set. He was so warm with us and then when a white person would walk by, he’d look serious again. He then leaned in and said “Gotta keep ‘em on they toes.” Again, I fell out! RIP #andreBraugher — Prentice Penny (FUX YO BLUE CHECK) (@The_A_Prentice) December 13, 2023 @The_A_Prentice

Got to work with #AndreBraugher with my first produced screenplay #GetOnTheBus

Gone too soon. But what a mark you left. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Uq0OYOb25o — Reggie R. Bythewood (@RocktheFilm) December 13, 2023 @RocktheFilm

We are saddened to hear of Andre Braugher's passing. Best known for 'Men of a Certain Age' & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' he was a dynamic performer in drama & comedy. He will be deeply missed. Our condolences to his family & friends. #SagAftraMember since 1989 https://t.co/AMdUVzri9Z — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) December 13, 2023 @sagaftra

The consummate actor. His scenes in Homicide were critical inspiration for The Shield. I had the privilege of working with him briefly. My 13 ep-and-out show was a minor speed bump in his incredible career. My condolences to all who loved him. https://t.co/IeqDVFA4WO — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) December 13, 2023 @ShawnRyanTV

This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss https://t.co/778v5NGNI4 — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) December 13, 2023 @MikeRoyce

Oh no.. that is devastating news… So very sad…He was an amazing actor amazing human being..to be able to work with him was a true honor and privilege…he was such a nice person and such a generous actor Thank you for that mike…my condolences to family and friends..RIP sir — Patrick Gallagher (official) (@PatrickGman) December 13, 2023 @PatrickGman

No. No. No. Great man. Incredible actor. Kind. Sane. Wise. From the first moment I saw him in acting school, Andre was a badass. Incapable of a false moment. Power. Gravity. Truth. Wicked humor. No. No. No. https://t.co/NBi1tSTFIO — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) December 13, 2023 @BradleyWhitford

"Andre Braugher set the standard – a phenomenal man both on and off the screen. Inside the frame he was that of an absolute beast, while off-camera, he was a giving teacher and a true legend. His respect and humility were infectious, inspiring us to be better people and actors. pic.twitter.com/DE0gekyvhY — Amin Joseph (@Amin_Joseph) December 13, 2023 @Amin_Joseph

What a tremendous loss.

Rest In Peace Andre Braugher. pic.twitter.com/T8nZxDygei — George Stroumboulopoulos 🐺 (@strombo) December 13, 2023 @strombo