Nurse Who Had 'Dexter Collection' of His Assaults on Unconscious Patients Sentenced

Grand Junction Police Department

The man's horrific crimes were uncovered after he was caught by another employee taking a selfie with an unconscious patient whose genitals were exposed.

Warning: Disturbing Details

A Colorado nurse who had thousands of photos and videos documenting his sexual assaults on unconscious patients was just sentenced to more than two decades behind bars.

On Friday, Christopher P. Lambros was given 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of felony sexual assault charges stemming from his October 2022 arrest. He was given three years and eight months per count and will be serving the sentences consecutively.

The investigation into Lambros began in July 2022, when another employee at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado caught him in the act.

"When she pulled back the curtain, she saw the patient, who was unconscious, with her gown pulled up, exposing her breasts, and the bed sheet was pulled down, exposing the patient's genitals," read his arrest affidavit. "[The witness] said she saw a nurse, who she knew as Chris Lambros, with his head on the patient’s stomach, with his face toward the patient's feet, with what she believed [was] his right arm extended, holding what she was sure was an unknown make/model cell phone in a black case, in a position as if he was taking a 'selfie' picture."

He reportedly denied doing anything illicit at the time -- saying he was giving the patient an injection -- before his phone was seized by investigators. On the device, police found thousands of photos and videos of Lambros in his scrubs in the hospital "posing with a number of victims who were unconscious," "sucking on victim's breasts and digitally penetrating" them.

There were 13 separate victims -- only 5 of whom have been identified -- with 40-50 images of each incident.

In one video, "Lambros can be heard whispering to the camera saying, 'Don't ever get rid of these videos' and 'you need to keep them forever ... this is your Dexter collection,'" an apparent reference to the blood slide trophies serial killer Dexter Morgan kept on the popular Showtime series.

Of the five identified victims, three of them are now deceased. The mother of one of dead victims spoke at the sentencing hearing, saying her daughter died before leaving the hospital.

“This was the first I learned that some of the victims died," District Court Judge Gretchen B. Larson reportedly before delivering her sentence. "The idea of these women being molested as they took their last breath is haunting to the court."

"It will never go away for all of us victims," another victim said in court, "We will never heal completely from what he did to us."

Lambros himself said, "I'm sorry and I hope people forgive me."