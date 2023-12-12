Dua Lipa Day Drinks with Seth Meyers, Plays 'IDGAF' Truth or Drink, He Trashes Fellow Host and Kids

NBC

Dua Lipa is pretty well-behaved day drinking with Seth Meyers, though she does have harsh words for black licorice lovers, and begs designers to think of the drunk girls, before having to tap out early!

Sometimes day drinking works out better than you think and that's definitely the case for Dua Lipa, who took on the challenge with Seth Meyers for Late Night.

As always, the game involved a lot of made-up drinks mixed through random chance or inspired by Seth's guest. In this case, one of their randomly mixed drinks actually surprised both of them.

After facing one after another terrible concoctions, Seth did come up with a fun way to think about these liquid terrors. "Through the history of the world," he told Dua, "we're gonna be the only two people who are ever going to drink this drink."

"No one's every gonna be like, 'Where were you the first time you had a tequila, Red Bull, pumpkin spice latte, Campari?'" he laughed. However, after they took a sip of this last one, there was a pause.

"Weirdly, we might be onto something," Dua marveled, and he had to agree. "This is a think you'll be thankful for when ou have a second wind." And right there, the drink had a name. So now you can ask for it by name at your favorite bar and see what kind of face they give you when you describe it.

While she liked that drink, Seth and Dua also agreed one one flavor -- that tainted one of their experiments -- that they both abhorred. "Anybody who likes licorice is disgusting," Seth said.

Dua took it a step further, saying she's actually found out someone liked licorice and thought, "I'm looking at you different, and I no longer think you're hot."

Seth suggested, "You should do a new version of 'New Rules' where you add--"

"--the licorice thing," Dua finished. Look for it on the Day Drinking Remix, coming ... probably never!

Seth was clearly hoping Dua would live up to her hit single "IDGAF," but maybe she just wasn't drunk enough. He proved fearless in his own answers, but Dua opted to drink almost every time. Most famous person in her DMs? Shot. Fake---s b---h? Shot. Oprah or Beyonce? You guessed it.

But when Dua asked Seth to rank his three young kids from most to least favorite, he initially took the cop-out and the shot. But when she asked if he had a favorite, he laughed, "Of course I do."

Then, to the camera, "By the way, my kids, if you're growing up and you're watching this on YouTube, you know who you are. You're a girl. Seth has two sons and one daughter, so you do the math.

Later, when asked the thing he hates most about being a dad, he quickly said, "They're so dumb." Dua pointed out that one of his kids is only two years old, with the other two not much older, but the host was not to be deterred.

"They're so stupid," he reiterated. "You know what the dumbest thing is? they can't f--king put gloves on!" He then spent a few moments showing how easy this should be.

The SNL alum was even more savage when she asked him who he liked least out of his fellow late-night co-hosts, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and John Oliver.

"I don't think the British should be allowed to have American talk shows," he said pointedly, referring to the Last Week Tonight host. "We fought the Revolutionary War. John Oliver, go back home. Go win f--king BAFTAs, stop taking our Emmys."

"Wow, you hate the Brits," marveled Brit Dua, but Seth specified, "I don't hate the Brits. I just f--king hate you, John. When Dua later revealed her favorite Albanian swear word, which translates to "f--k your mother," Seth immediately used it on John.

He didn't even hesitate when asked to name his most- and least-talented writers, calling out as the least-talented one of the writers in the room, with the camera even cutting to the man.

Elsewhere in the segment, Dua uncovered what must have been a kink with Houdini and after they took off their jackets, she had a note for the designers of the world.

"So many nights when I'm drunk, I always think about designers," she said. "I go, 'No one thinks about the drunk girls.' No one things about the drunk girl. Like, the amount of times I have to clip myself into a bodysuit or put buttons on."

"Shout out to the designers," Seth echoed. "Give a thought for the drunk girl." Make it cute, but manageable when you're perhaps not at your best coordination-wise.

Unfortunately for Seth and the segment, Dua apparently wasn't up to going all the way with him, as we got a crawl that she took a few moments which turned into a few more which turned into she could no no more.