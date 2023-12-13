Sienna Miller Slams 'Misogynistic' Criticism of 14-Age Gap with Boyfriend & Having a Baby at 41

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

"I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal," said the actress while covering Vogue, also showing off her baby bump and revealing her baby's gender.

Sienna Miller says she understands why the age gap between her and her boyfriend Oli Green -- who is 14 years her junior -- may raise eyebrows, but she doesn't seem to mind.

In a cover for Vogue's Winter 2024 issue, the actress -- who is pregnant with her first child with Green, 27, -- addressed the criticism of her age difference with her partner and her becoming a mom again at 41, while also revealing that she's expecting a baby girl.

"I would imagine it would be complicated for anyone to get their head around, but there's been nothing but love and joy," Miller said of her age gap with Green. "I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to."

"For Oli," she continued, "it's real that I might want to be with someone older."

The American Sniper actress went on to note that she's seen a difference between the way younger men navigate relationships now versus when she was in her 20s.

"I see it with Oli's friends. There's awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn't have 20 or 25 years ago," she told Vogue. "I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they're probably like, 'No -- no, thank you. Moving on.'"

Miller and Green started dating in 2021. It was reported in August 2023 that the couple was expecting their first child after Miller was spotted rocking a baby bump in a bikini while on vacation. The Anatomy of a Scandal actress confirmed her pregnancy when she revealed her baby bump at the red carpet at Vogue World 2023 in September.

Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

Meanwhile, in a video interview accompanying her cover story, Miller -- who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Marlowe from her relationship with ex Tom Sturridge -- shared her thoughts on the "discussion online" over her becoming a mom again at an "advanced age."

"I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal, me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40, that that's irresponsible and, 'Poor child,'" she explained, "It's such double standards, and I think it's so unquestioned in people's minds."

"It's just a trite, easy target. But it's absurd," she continued, revealing that she "wasn't necessarily trying to get pregnant" and it was a "total surprise."

"I just find that judgment, it's so one-sided, and it's so sad," Miller said.

Elsewhere during the interview, the Vogue reporter brought up the way the media covered Miller's life "so intensely" during her "very public twenties," specifically her relationship with Jude Law.

"Do you ever look back now and think, 'Oh, poor 21-year-old Sienna. I wish I could tell her this?'" the journalist asked, to which Miller replied, "Yeah, of course."

"Honestly, it feels like a different life and a different person's experience," she continued. "It was all so surreal and chaotic that it's sometimes hard to connect that that's the same person."