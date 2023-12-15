Cher Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Excluding Her: 'They Can Just Go You-Know-What-Themselves'

Getty

"I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars...," the "Believe" singer said of getting snubbed by the HOF. "I'm never going to change my mind."

Cher wants the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to put some respect on her name.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her hit holiday track, "DJ Play a Christmas Song," Cher revealed that she's the only solo artist to have No. 1 hits in seven decades.

The only other music act in her ranks, is the rock band, the Rolling Stones.

After host Kelly Clarkson joked that bands don't count in that ranking, Cher chimed in seemingly agreeing, telling the daytime TV personality, "It took four of them to be one of me."

What was more shocking, however, than Cher's record-breaking musical achievement, is the fact that she's not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"Wait, are you serious?" Clarkson asked the singer, visibly shocked, alongside her studio audience, who let out audible gasps.

"I’m not kidding you," Cher said. "I was about to say sh---ing you! You know what, I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars."

And she's "never" going to change her mind either, with the iconic artist delivering a little message to the HOF, "They can just go you-know-what themselves."

Cher's not the only one who has had something to say about the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame.

Dolly Parton famously turned down their invitation to be in the HOF before ultimately being inducted as part of the 2022 class along with Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics and Carly Simon.

"Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right," Parton said in a statement after getting her initial nomination. "I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy."

Parton ended up accepting the nomination and even put her rock chops on display with her new album, Rockstar, which debuted earlier this year at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album charts.