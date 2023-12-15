Good Bones' Mina Starsiak Hawk Says She's 'Not On Speaking Terms' with Costar Cory Miller

Instagram

"I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him," said the HGTV star, before addressing why she no longer follows Miller on Instagram.

Two months after HGTV's Good Bones ended, star Mina Starsiak Hawk said she and her former costar, Cory Miller, did not leave the show on good terms.

While answering fan questions on a recent episode of her Mina AF podcast, the realtor addressed why she and Miller no longer following each other on Instagram, revealing they are currently not speaking.

"So, there's been enough questions about Cory that I’m going to try to address this in a respectful way, again, understanding that I have a platform that he maybe doesn't have," Starsiak Hawk said. "Cory and I are not on speaking terms. I am positive that there are things he feels like I did to him, and I've known him since he was 11, and I've always had a soft spot for him."

She added that there were a "couple of things that happened toward the end" that she said she could not "move on from."

Good Bones -- which ran for eight seasons on HGTV before signing off in October -- featured Starsiak Hawk and her mom, Karen E. Laine, renovating Indianapolis homes. Miller served as a project manager on the series.

While Starsiak Hawk didn't reveal details about what happened between herself and Miller, she shared why she decided to unfollow him on Instagram.

"I just don't want that energy in my life," she said. "I've got a lot of amazing people, and part of that means not hate-following or not anger-following like, 'Let me see what this person is doing.'"

Starsiak Hawk added, "So many people on social media follow people just 'cause they want to see them fail or fall down or look fat in a picture or whatever it is. And I’m just not interested in that. I don’t want other people to do it to me."

The HGTV star expressed her disappointment that her friendship with Miller ended.

"I just kind of wanted to separate that out from my world, and he probably wanted to do the same," Starsiak Hawk said, alluding to why Miller unfollowed her on Instagram. "It's a super bummer because I have historically had a great relationship with Cory, and when things end particularly like they did, people's colors just show a little more, which is a blessing because then I have the choice to make a different choice."