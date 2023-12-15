Tori Spelling Reveals 16-Year-Old Liam Underwent Foot Surgery After Suffering Fall

Getty

"It's going to be a long journey," Spelling wrote alongside a photo of Liam's bandaged foot shared to her Instagram Stories, "but we take it day by day."

Tori Spelling's son, Liam, is recovering after undergoing foot surgery.

In an Instagram Story post, Spelling revealed that the 16-year-old suffered a fall down the stairs at home six weeks ago and "has been in pain and immobile since."

After seeing no progress with Liam's foot, Spelling shared that they learned that his injury was much more serious than they initially thought, with Liam suffering a "navicular accessory fractured bone in [the] right foot" that needed to be removed, after which, his tendon was "reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod."

After sharing the health update, and a look at Liam's wrapped up foot, Spelling also took a moment to express gratitude to those who reached out amid her son's recovery.

"Thx to everyone for Liam and sending him messages and calls and and humor before and after his surgery," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added. "Meant a lot to him. He felt so loved."

Spelling and her children, Liam, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, whom she shares with ex Dean McDermott, have suffered a handful of health setbacks in the last year, including a mold infestation that forced them out of their rental home.

Daughter Stella was also diagnosed with hemiplegic migraine last January after being hospitalized twice. She shared on "Jeff Lewis Live" that her then-14-year-old looked as if she'd suffered a stroke while suffering with the "extremely rare" condition.