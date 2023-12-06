Shannen Doherty Says She Underwent Brain Surgery After Discovering Husband's Alleged Infidelity

Getty

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum claimed. "... I felt so betrayed."

Shannen Doherty is opening about her divorce for the first time since announcing the end of her marriage to Kurt Iswarienko in April.

Speaking about their split on the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed she found out about her estranged husband's alleged affair just as she was about to go into surgery to remove a brain tumor.

Doherty, who has battled breast cancer on and off over the years, said it was then she realized that her 11-year-marriage -- her third -- to Iswarienko was "essentially over."

"I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years," Doherty shared. "To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed."

She continued, "At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart."

While Doherty, who recently revealed that her Stage 4 breast cancer had traveled to her bones, was devastated, she said she was supported through the operation by her mom, brother and best friends.

"Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you're going to get a f----ing divorce and trying to get to the truth of that," Doherty added.

The Charmed actress underwent surgery and radiation on her brain at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in January, the same month she and Iswarienko separated. The couple cited "irreconcilable differences" in their divorce filing.

Delving further into her estranged husband's alleged affair, Doherty shared that she became "obsessed" with finding out the truth about the professional photographer's infidelity, adding that she was waiting for someone to "be honest" with her.

"If you share 14 years together and you cheated, doesn't that person deserve the absolute truth regardless of how much that hurts them?" she said, adding that she even "spoke to the girlfriend of two years that he cheated on me with."

She continued, "It was embarrassing. I am horrified that I can't keep a relationship together. I think it is a reflection on me, but this one I think this one is on him."

Despite telling listeners that she's "failed three times at marriage," Doherty said she still believes in love.

She also said she takes some responsibility for the issues they had in their marriage, namely how cancer impacted their relationship and Iswarienko, as she battled the disease for the second time.

"I also take some responsibility for the demise of our marriage -- actually that's not true. Let me rephrase that, I do not take responsibility for the demise of our marriage, I take responsibility for some of the issues in our marriage," Doherty explained. "I take responsibility not only because of how I was, but because of how cancer impacted my marriage and how it impacted him the second time around."

The 52-year-old actress also shared that despite the alleged infidelity, she couldn't walk away from the relationship "right away."

"I was so confused and I was also on steroids and a lot of stuff from brain surgery because they didn't want my brain to swell," she continued, before adding that she still struggles with their split. "And honestly, it's still really hard. Yes I made the decision to file for divorce, but I have a lot of memories with this person."

Doherty, who was previously married to Ashley Hamilton from 1993 to 1994, and Rick Salomon from 2002 to 2003, maintained that she's hopeful she'll meet somebody "soon."

"I don't think I'm going to be single forever," Doherty stated. "I have to love myself and reckon with the past, really, before I can move forward, and now I'm pretty sure I'll meet somebody -- hopefully soon."

TooFab has contacted a representative for Kurt Iswarienko.