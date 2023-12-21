Billy Joel's Daughters Join Him on Stage at Madison Square Garden for Adorable Jingle Bells Duet

Getty

The star-studded concert also saw appearances from Elvis Costello and the newly married Great Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.

It was a family affair for Billy Joel during his star-studded concert at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

In addition to Elvis Costello and the newly married Great Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the "Uptown Girl" singer was joined by two very special guests -- his daughters, Della, 8, and Remy, 6, who teamed up with their dad for a special performance of "Jingle Bells."

The absolutely adorable moment saw the girls, who Joel shares with second wife Alexis Roderick, in matching green leather-look dresses and black tights, as they sang.

Della, meanwhile, topped her dress with a festive green and red hat, as the sisters sang while dad did his part at the helm of the piano.

Joel is also dad to daughter, Alexa Ray, 36, who he shares with ex-wife, Christie Brinkley.

The evening saw a few more holiday surprises from Joel, including covers of Christmas-time classics like "Deck The Halls," "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," "Silent Night," and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."

Besides performing many of his biggest hits, he also played a few covers like The Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up" and the classical number, "Nessun Dorma."

Tuesday's show was part of Joel's annual residency at Madison Square Garden.

The longtime musician has been performing monthly at the Garden for nearly a decade, announcing that his run of concerts will come to a close in July 2024, after his 150th show at the world renowned arena.

The "Piano Man" singer began his final 10 shows in New York City on October 20.

Speaking to People in November about his residency coming to an end, Joel said, "After 10 years, we've done it. mean, I didn't realize it would last 10 years."

He added, "I'm amazed that we went this far, and I'm honored."