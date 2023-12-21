Garcelle Calls Out Dorit's 'Privilege' on RHOBH, as Erika Educates Kemsley on Microaggressions

Instagram

"Dorit lives in a bit of a bubble," Garcelle says in a confessional. "It just triggers me. We live in a world now, we're aware, we're woke, whatever you want to say, and I feel like she's not in that world."

It was Dorit Kemsley versus everyone at Crystal Kung Minkoff's Taco Tuesday party.

Things took a left turn on Wednesday's all-new Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when Sutton Stracke is asked about her experience at Magic Mike, or lack there of, she's met with flack from Dorit, who called out the Southern Belle for behavior at the variety show.

While Sutton claimed she felt uncomfortable when Erika and Crystal were brought on stage, Dorit noted that Sutton had come to the show ready to party, with a stack of dollar bills for the Magic Mike strippers in hand.

"I just was uncomfortable and I didn't want to be there," Sutton explains.

"Honey, you had 50 one dollar bills that you were flashing around," Dorit says, before a clip of Sutton doing just that is played. "I could see you tucking a few bucks and going, 'I want a lap dance.'"

In an attempt to call out Sutton's hypocritical behavior, Dorit shared a tidbit of information only she, Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne were privy to -- Suttons' steamy makeout with her driver.

"You made out with your driver," Dorit says, to the shock of both the group, and Crystal's other guests.

"Oh my God!," Garcelle exclaims. "Hold on a minute. Hold a minute, hold on a minute, hold on a minute. That was between me, Erika and Sutton, and now I feel like you're saying it to embarrass her, and that's not OK."

While it was said playfully to Dorit just moments before, Sutton took offense to Dorit not only bringing it up at Crystal's dinner, but her effort to equate Sutton's behavior at Magic Mike with an intimate, and private moment.

"Hold on Dorit, to equate those two is very unfair. My driver has become my friend, and just because I was attracted to him and we were having a conversation, and yeah, did we have a little makeout session? It was sweet and I enjoyed it," Sutton explains. "Have we done it since? We have not."

"I did not say it judgmental," Dorit claims, going on the defense.

It's then Sutton embarks on a line of questioning all-too similar to the now-viral "name 'em" like rant that would go on to be spoofed by the internet, and even Julia Roberts during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

"Why'd you bring it up?" Sutton repeats ad nauseam, with nothing, in the end, resolved between the pair,

"You're talking about your prudish behavior, whilst I just found out 5 minutes ago that you made out with some random driver. Why do you think I mentioned it? Duh," Dorit says in a confessional.

Further defending herself amongst the group, Dorit claims it was said in jest, adding that she and Sutton were engaging in a playful back-and-forth that was not meant to hurt her fellow castmate.

Garcelle, meanwhile, still felt it was an attempt to throw Sutton under the bus in front of everyone.

Growing increasingly annoyed, Dorit asks Garcelle to give her the benefit of the doubt, pointing out a double-standard between her bringing it up to the group, and Erika mentioning Sutton's makeout to the women when she arrived to the party earlier in the evening.

"Why is it OK for Erika to scream it across the room and Garcelle not say a word to her? It just feels like another reason for Garcelle to take issue with me," Dorit says to the cameras. "If you don't like me, Garcelle, stop pretending that you do."

Garcelle then took a moment to apologize for her part in sharing Sutton's story, telling her friend that she had no idea it would spur a fight between her and Dorit.

"We are having a good time you guys," Dorit says in an attempt to diffuse the tension.

"If you have to say it like that, we're not having a good time," Garcelle says with a chuckle.

"I'm saying it because you just attacked me," Dorit says.

"I did not attack you, calm down," Garcelle shoots back.

Shocked at Dorit's choice of words, Garcelle explains in a confessional how triggering it is for Dorit to use a microaggression like "attack" to label her conversation with Garcelle.

"Dorit lives in a bit of a bubble," the actress and TV personality says in a confessional. "It just triggers me. We live in a world now, we're aware, we're woke, whatever you want to say, and I feel like she's not in that world."

Making clear that it was not an attack, but rather a conversation, Garcelle attempted to clear the air, but Dorit was hard to budge, continuing to claim that she felt like she was being attacked by Garcelle.

Dorit then asked Garcelle what word she should use instead, prompting Garcelle to check Dorit's privilege in a way that Dorit was not ready for.

"I don't know what a good word is, but I feel like for you and your privilege, I can't," Garcelle shoots back.

In an effort to keep the peace, Erika gets involved, attempting to explain how using a word like that in conversation with a Black woman can be triggering.

"It means you're white and the words are different. They have different connotations, they have different meanings," Erika says.

"The word of attack has a different meaning when it comes from a white woman to a black woman. It just does. I don't think Dorit meant to hurt Garcelle, but it does hurt Garcelle," she explains further in a confessional.

Dorit tries to apologize to Garcelle after getting schooled by Erika, but Garcelle isn't ready to hear it, telling her fellow Housewife, "I'm good," despite Dorit's persistent pleas.

"I'm good. I'm not here to educate you, I'm not," Garcelle says.

"Well, I think you have," Dorit replies.

"That's on you," Garcelle says.

Dorit loves acting slow. Erika wasn’t even there for the conversation and even she knew why what Dorit said was wrong. Good for Garcelle 👏🏽 #rhobh pic.twitter.com/o7R8ObDw98 — sarah michel (no gellar) (@_iparker_) December 21, 2023 @_iparker_

While Dorit claimed in a confessional that she would've used a different word had she known it would be hurtful to Garcelle, the moment proved to be all too cringey for RHOBH viewers, with some calling Dorit a "Karen" online, and slamming her for her tone deaf behavior.

"Dorit loves acting slow. Erika wasn't even there for the conversation and even she knew why what Dorit said was wrong. Good for Garcelle 👏🏽 #rhobh," one viewer Tweeted Wednesday.

"Garcelle is OVER Dorito and I do not blame her. Karen a-- bih. #RHOBH," another wrote.

Another viewer praised Garcelle's response, adding, "Thank you @GarcelleB! Just hearing her say "attacked" I said oh now shes "attacked" thanks for standing up for not only yourself but all of us. #RHOBH."

As for Dorit, she subtly addressed the drama on Instagram, sharing photos of her outfit from the night of Crystal's party with the caption, "happily living in my bubble 🫧 #rhobh @bravotv 8/7c tonight."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.