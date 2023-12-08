Julia Roberts Pleads Fifth, Recreates Iconic 'Name 'Em' Sutton Stracke Scene, Fangirls Over Cher

Bravo

Julia Roberts drops by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live to talk films she passed on, the hardest drug she's ever taken, why taking out Meryl Streep might be a good thing, and even judges a drag pageant.

Dropping by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, Julia Roberts proved a game guest -- even when that game was "Plead the Fifth," though she did plead to one of his probing questions. She opened up about a whole lot of other things, though.

On top of that, the Oscar winner also got to show off her incredible acting chops when she stepped into the role of Sutton Stracke opposite Andy's ridiculously-wigged Kyle Richards to recreate Sutton's iconic "Name 'em!" scene.

The accent, the faces, the commitment to the bit, there was nothing more Julia could have given in this scene. If only Andy's own performance could have reached such similar heights this might have been considered an Emmy-worthy performance.

The Leave the World Behind star -- the film hits Netflix on Friday -- almost made it through a round of "Plead the Fifth," but waffled at the last moment before she had to rank three of her most well-known films (Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding, Notting Hill), from most to least favorite.

While she didn't quite answer the question, she did give a hint as to her feelings when Andy said she had to plead the fifth because "they're all so great." Julia's response to that was a pause and then, "Sure."

She very cleverly got around having to name her least favorite Real Housewife of all time by remembering that one of those Housewives is currently sitting in jail. So she went with Jen Shah.

"I'm just saying that 'cause she's in prison and I feel safe," Julia explained.

"She's gone," Andy echoed. "She can't come after you."

There were no loopholes for Andy's next question, though, but Julia nevertheless was very candid in answering when he asked her what the hardest drug she's ever tried was.

"Mushrooms," she said calmly. And when he asked if it was a positive experience, she just as quickly replied, "Yeah, it was nice, not gonna lie."

After a beat, she turned to the cameras and said emphatically, "Kids don't try it at home!"

During the Aftershow, Julia was asked about any roles she passed on and regretted, but she said she doesn't live her life that way, with regrets. She did, however, share that she passed on The Last of the Mohicans and You've Got Mail.

The latter role, which went to Meg Ryan, could have just been a balancing of the scales as Julia also revealed that she only landed Steel Magnolias because Meg was still filming When Harry Met Sally.

The funniest sequence of her whole appearance -- aside from "Name 'em!" of course -- was when Julia took us inside her mind for her sit-down interview on The Graham Norton Show next to Cher, Tom Hanks and Timothée Chalamet.

Chalk it up as another entry in the "Celebrities, they're just like us" trope, because Julia was fangirling over the legendary singer just as much as the rest of us ... as was Tom, apparently.

According to Julia, she found herself scooting away from Cher "so I could get a better look at her and also because I was fanning out."

"I'm surprised the couch didn't tip at one point," she continued. "Tom was backing up a little bit and then I was backing up, we were practically in Timothée Chalamet's lap, but it was just incredible."

"Every time she talked it was like, 'God, you should just like Cher?' You can't get over it," she added. "And then Tom and I went to dinner together, we were just like, 'Let's just talk about Cher.'"

At another point, Julia was asked about a scene where she threw Meryl Streep onto the ground in August: Osage County, with the caller wondering if she ever worried about injuring one of the greatest actresses of our time.

Thinking quick on her feet, Julia mused, "If she were out of the running, that might create more job opportunities for, say, me." She quickly added, "Not that it ever crossed my mind at the time."