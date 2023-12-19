Denise Richards Explains Bizarre RHOBH Appearance, Upside-down Jacket Confrontation

Instagram

Denise Richards' recent appearance on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had viewers wondering what's going on with the longtime actress.

The two-part episode saw Denise attend a marijuana-infused dinner at Kyle Richards' house, and while everyone was a little lit, it seemed the Wild Things actress was on another planet, slurring her words, talking to herself and even -- now infamously -- wearing her jacket upside down.

Now, Denise is setting the record straight, sitting down with fellow Housewife, Bethenny Frankel to explain her bizarre RHOBH appearance, and why the jacket mishap wasn't much of a fashion flub at all.

"I've never been like that in my life," Denise said while speaking with Frankel on her Just B podcast. "I didn't take anything. I had a drink before I went. I was nervous seeing the women."

Denise, who said she felt sick before showing up at the party, took three COVID-19 tests to make sure she wasn't positive before attending the event.

"I didn't want them to say, 'Oh, she didn't show up.' Because then that would've been a whole thing. But progressively during the evening, I felt worse and worse, and then I just remember not half the night. It was bizarre," she shared.

Still not feeling her best, she took some cold medicine, but nothing out of the realm of normal, she maintained.

What's more, Denise said, is that she doesn't smoke marijuana or partake in eating edibles, and was one of the few ladies in attendance that opted for the weed-free version of the chef-prepared plates.

"Here's the thing. I have no idea... maybe there was a mix-up in the meal or in the water, all I know is, when I got home, I was like, 'There's something wrong with me,'" Denise said.

While bits and pieces from the dinner have since gone viral -- particularly Denise's scenes -- the former RHOBH star said she refuses to watch the episodes back.

"I won't even watch it because I obviously made an a-- out of myself," she quipped. "So I'm like, 'Why the hell am I gonna watch myself like that?'"

While a big deal was made of Denise's demeanor, the 52-year-old actress doesn't quite get what all the fuss is about, telling Frankel that many of the Housewives get just as drunk and messy on the show as she did.

"I don't know why people are making such a big deal out of it," Denise, who questioned more than once why Kyle, who is sober, was holding a marijuana-infused dinner, maintained. I don't know if it's because they've never seen me that way, but all of these women -- even Erika was saying how high she was and lit -- a lot of them drink a lot and get drunk and all of that, and so I was like, 'Why the hell is it such a big deal about me?'"

"I don't understand it,'" she added.

As for the jacket, Denise said that moment was much more about the way Dorit Kemsley approached her than the way her jacket actually looked.

"You know what Dorit does, she does this with everyone, and especially me, anytime you see her, she'll be like, 'Oh, your lipstick doesn't look like right. You need some lip gloss. Oh, you've got mascara. Oh, your hair's out.' That's why I was like, 'Stop. I don't care if my lip gloss is not on or I have little mascara. That's why I was like, 'Shut up. Shut the f--k up,'" Denise explained of the awkward run-in between the two.

She continued, "That's why I was like, 'Stop.' Do you feel like you need to do that to make yourself feel more secure? ...Not once have I seen her has she not said one thing about my appearance."

The jacket was an afterthought for Denise, who said she didn't give a "s--t" that it was upside down, telling Frankel that she grabbed it in a hurry in an effort to get the "hell" out of that party.

Further defending the fashion faux pas, Denise said her glam team even told her the short furry coat could easily be worn right side up or upside down, as it was "hard to tell."

"I did try it on for my glam after, and they were like, 'You can't tell sometimes if it is upside down or right side up,'" she explained. "It's like this feathery thing. And I just wanted to get out and leave... I could've left the jacket there for all I care."

When it comes to her laissez faire attitude, Denise said that she's gone through too much in her life to care about a couple moments of bad behavior on the Housewives.

"I honestly do not know -- I don't know if I accidently had something that had weed in it, 'cause I cannot have it. I don't know, but whatever. It was one night. It was on television for two episodes that I have to live through," Denise said.

She continued, "When you've gone through so much publicly, and that's the thing a lot of the women didn't understand my second season, where I would let stuff just role off my back. Maybe if I hadn't gone through so much stuff publicly, certain things would've bothered me, but because I've gone through so much, I'm like, 'Who gives a shit?' It's nothing."