Stars Who Named Their Pets After Other Celebrities

Guess who has a fish named Kieran Culkin!

Most pets have cute names like Buddy or Teddy, but there are animal owners who choose monikers that are a little more unexpected. Some pet parents end up taking a little inspiration from Hollywood, naming their furry friends after their favorite celebrities. And even a few celebs themselves have opted to name their pets after their favorite stars! From Elvis to Martha Stewart, these celebrity pets have very famous namesakes.

Find out how these celebs came up with their pets' names…

Alexandra Daddario once had a pet fish that she named after Kieran Culkin. She made the reveal while she was on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in 2022, sharing that she was hoping to meet Kieran so she could tell him about her pet.

"I have a fish named Kieran Culkin. So, I'm very excited to see Kieran Culkin and maybe tell him that," Alexandra told E! News.

Jennifer Garner has been friends with Martha Stewart for years and actually named one of her dogs after the cookbook author. Jennifer explained that she used to watch Martha's cooking show every day while making lunch as a young actress and felt a special connection with her. When it came time to name her pooch, she knew she had to pay tribute to Martha.

"She was the world's absolute best gorgeous dog and she and Martha Stewart, the actual human, loved that there were dogs in the world named after her. So she was always very sweet and very welcoming to Martha Stewart, the dog," Jennifer shared on The Dr. Oz Show.

In 2020, Miley Cyrus adopted an abandoned bulldog who had been found on the streets of Fresno, California. Due to some medical issues, the pooch's adoption agency was having trouble finding her a home -- until Miley stepped in. Miley and the pup quickly bonded, and she gave her the name Kate Moss.

After taking Kate home, Miley texted the owner of the adoption agency, telling her, "This dog doesn't leave my side. I don’t know how I would ever not have her."

Back when Nick Jonas turned 16, his family gifted him with a golden retriever puppy. Nick decided on the name Elvis after two of his favorite musicians: Elvis Costello and Elvis Presley. The pup was a constant presence in Nick's life for years, often joining him on the road and at photoshoots.

"He is really a joyful spirit, and always good to have around," Nick told TigerBeat at the time.

When Jennifer Lawrence adopted a kitten back in 2012, she originally named her Cleo. As time went on though, Jennifer realized it wasn't a fitting name for the cat, and she began calling her Chaz Bono, after Cher’s son.

"Her official name's Cleo but we call her Chaz Bono because I've never met a cat that you assume first is a boy. She has such a masculine energy that everyone always says 'he.' For the first week I thought it was a boy," Jennifer explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

50 Cent has had major beef with Oprah Winfrey in the past but actually decided to name his dog after the talk show host. While appearing on Oprah's Next Chapter in 2012, he explained that he realized he had very negative feelings about someone he didn't even know so he thought naming the pup Oprah would give the name a positive connotation.

"I love you. You know what they say, a dog is a man's best friend,” he said on the show. "At the time, I was just looking at the situation and saw I was developing negative feelings for someone who doesn't even know me. And then I gave [the name] to the dog because I was excited about the dog."

Through the years, Reese Witherspoon has named many of her pets after other stars. She once had an English bulldog that she named Frank Sinatra and a French bulldog named Coco Chanel after the famed designer. She currently has a chocolate lab named after country singer Hank Williams.

Back when Daryl Sabara was just a kid, he named his pet hamster Mandy Moore. Daryl's wife, Meghan Trainor, made the reveal during an interview, explaining that Mandy is in the same mom's club as her and it's always tough not to be star struck.

"You know, Daryl named his hamster Mandy Moore growing up. So [at our mutual playgroup with our kids] we're acting as we're there trying to be very cool about it, but we're freaking out," Meghan told Us Weekly.

9. Meredith Hagner

In early 2023, Step It Up actress Meredith Hagner shared that her family had named their new puppy after Dolly Parton. Although they had originally considered the names Lucille and Jolene, they realized Dolly was the best choice.

"Who we foolin. She's a DOLLY," Meredith wrote on her Instagram Story. "Welcome to the fam dolly girl. An homage to my #1 there ever was."

Lucy Hale is such a big fan of Elvis Presley that she decided to name her dog after the iconic singer. Not only is she from Memphis, Tennessee, but she says her grandmother met Elvis as a young woman and he gave her a kiss on the cheek.