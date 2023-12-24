Santa Clause Star David Krumholtz Spends Christmas Week Approaching Families as Bernard the Elf

Getty

The actor, who portrayed the character in both films and an episode of the Disney+ sequel series The Santa Clauses, laughs that he tries to "spread Christmas cheer," but it isn't always well-received by the people he approaches.

David Krumholtz is keeping it very real on Christmas Eve as he opens up about a holiday tradition he enjoys while also admitting that it has been known to leave some people "super creeped out."

In a post shared to his Instagram, The Santa Clause star shares how much the film and streaming franchise has come to mean to him over the decades, and how he tries to keep some of that Christmas magic alive each year.

He also admits that it might also be a bit of him seeking attention for a role that's become beloved and associated with the holiday season. With a clear wink and a Christmas twinkle in his eye, the actor says the whole story is "tough for me to admit," before breaking it down.

"Every week of Christmas, I do this thing… see I like the part of my life that makes people happy… it makes me happy, and admittedly fills an attention seeking void I can’t seem to shake," he captioned a shot of himself as Bernard, setting the stage for his singular tradition.

"I, uh, I approach families… I tell them that…I’m Bernard the elf," he continued. "They typically either A. Don’t believe me or B. Get super creeped out. But 2 out of 5 people walk away happy."

Before anyone drops their cynicism into the post, Krumholtz happily does it for them, adding, "Yes, I try to get recognized. Again, it makes me happy."

He then went on with what happens next. "I ask people, young & old, what they want from Santa and tell them they are on the nice list."

He concludes his message again for all the keyboard warriors who were probably preparing to trash him in the comments, writing, "I spread Christmas cheer because people like it. It's not pathetic, but YOLO. Anyway, Merry Christmas!"

A few people in the comments shared stories of when they said they met him on the street, with one saying they enjoyed "a lovely chat, talked about your family, life experiences, people you’ve met along the way, and you were very pleasant and fun." And yes, he also told them about his roles, including Bernard the elf.

In fact, based on the comments, it sounds as if his mission of spreading Christmas cheer each year by assocation with one of his most iconic roles is working wonders.

"You’re a legend, made so many kids Christmas’s 10 times more awesome don’t you forget that," commented one fan. Another chimed in with, "You give the people what they want, absolutely nothing wrong with spreading the love. ❤️"

"Spreading joy like this is just what the world needs 😍❤️," wrote another fan, while another who says they ran into him at a Grateful Dead concert said he was "so kind and even took a photo with me ... I tell everyone I met Bernard the Elf!"

The Santa Clause films and both seasons of The Santa Clauses are now streaming on Disney+.