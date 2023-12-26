7 Former Couples Who Share Custody of Their Pets

Getty

From Florence Pugh and Zach Braff to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth these former celebrity flames share custody of their pets

When relationships come to an end, a lot of important decisions need to be made. Whether it’s about which partner will get to keep a shared home or how finances will be split, breaking up can get complicated.

But one of the most important considerations when a couple goes their separate ways has to do with their furry friends. Since most people don’t want to say goodbye to their beloved pets, it can be hard to decide who gets custody of their animal companions. That’s why many exes are now opting to co-parent their pets after the breakup -- and even celebs are hopping on the trend.

Find out which exes still share their pets…

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated for three years but after their split, they decided to share custody of their dog Billie. When Florence moved to England, she didn’t get to see Billie often, but Zach was sure to take care of the pup. Then, six months after her move, Zach had Billie flown to London so she could visit Florence.

“She’s been with Dad,” she told Vogue Australia. “I’m so excited [to see her]. I woke up this morning, you know when you have a date? And you’re like, ‘eeee!’ I was like, ‘eeee!’”

2. Jason Oppenheim & Mary Fitzgerald

Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald split years ago but they still share custody of their dogs Niko and Zelda -- who can often be seen on Selling Sunset. Mary says that Jason has been an excellent dog dad, even though he didn’t initially want dogs.

“He’s such a great guy, and he’s such a great dad to our puppies. You can just see how much love he has when he actually wraps his head around something. He never wanted dogs, either. He was annoyed that I had a dog, and now, like, our dogs are his life,” Mary shared with Us Weekly.

3. Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick shocked fans when they called off their engagement in 2023. While they decided to go their separate ways, Kaitlyn and Jason said they were still committed to raising their dogs Ramen and Pinot.

“Our dogs will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” the former couple said in a statement on Instagram.

4. Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney

After Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney filed for divorce in 2022, they decided they wanted to still live close together so that they could share custody of their dogs, Gordo and Butter. The couple now reportedly live just three minutes away from each other and see their dogs often.

“We’re hoping sometime in the next couple months [that] we’ll be able to get [our house] listed and sold,” Katie told Us Weekly in 2022. “We’re kind of in the process of figuring out our next moves of where we’re gonna live and what that’s gonna be like. We wanna stay in the same area because we both have the dogs and we’re gonna like split custody of that. So it’s important to be near each other [in] that regard.”

Over the course of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s 10-year relationship, they adopted 15 pets which included seven dogs and three cats. When they decided to split, the couple shared in a statement that they still planned to take care of their animals together.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep said in a statement. “They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

6. Rachael Leigh Cook & Daniel Gillies

In 2019, Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies announced that they were splitting after 15 years of marriage. When their divorce was finalized almost two years later, court documents revealed that the former couple would share equal custody and costs of their two dogs and two cats.

7. Brittany Snow & Tyler Stanaland

In September 2022, Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland revealed they were separating after two years of marriage. While they don’t share any children, the couple said they were going to still care for their pup Charlie together.