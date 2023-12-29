Will Smith Says He Was 'Terrified' Going On Date with This Celebrity

Getty

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star started out hoping she'd call him Whatta Man but ended up terrified he "was going to get killed."

Will Smith says there was one female celebrity he was the "most terrified" to go out on a date with back in his single days.

The 55-year-old invited Salt-N-Pepa to join him on his new podcast Class of '88 to reminisce about their early days in the entertainment industry.

It was then he admitted to having a big crush on Sandra "Pepa" Denton, now 57.

The Oscar winner said he actually took Denton out on a date "sometime in early '88."

"I always had a thing for Sandy, but she was always dating somebody else," Smith divulged, per People. "Now she was single. We was both going to be in L.A. at the same time, so Imma shoot my shot."

"This girl was special and I wanted to impress her, so I rented a white Mercedes convertible just because I needed to floss a little bit. My plan was then to take her around Hollywood Hills, drive up Mulholland and all that, watch the sunset."

Denton shot in adding in a memory she had of that night: "I know exactly what happened."

"We were out and we saw a homeless person and you gave the homeless person $100," the rapper recalled of Smith. "I was like okay and it was so nice. And then we went to the Hollywood sign."

However, Smith said he was a bit too anxious on the date: "My concern was that I was going to get killed. That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain’t really have nothing."

"I was always faked like I had game. I didn’t really have game,” the actor, who is married to Jada Pinkett, explained. "I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot."