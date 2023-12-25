Will Smith and Wife Jada Celebrate Christmas As a Family Just Months After Memoir Bombshells

Getty

Gammy and Will's ex, Sheree Zampino, also joined in on the Smith family's festive photoshoot.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated their big, blended family with a Christmas photoshoot to ring in the holiday.

Will took to Instagram Christmas morning to share some festive photos of he and Jada with their children. The Smith family dressed in their best ugly holiday sweaters for the occasion, with Will rocking a white, curly wig and sparkly silver shades with jingle bell-topped antler ears, and Jada sporting a Christmas onesie, wreath-shaped glasses and a green, fury beanie with stitching that read, "Jada Claus."

Other photos in the slideshow see Jada and Will alongside their children, Willow, 23, and Jaden, 25, as well as Will's son, Trey, 31 and Trey's mom, Sheree Zampino, who joined in on the family fun.

Jada's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, a.k.a. Gammy, also took photos alongside her famous family, posing for pics with her grandchildren in a Snoopy-themed ugly sweater and elf-style hat, while Willow hilariously rocked a sweater with her dad's face on it, circa Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Jaden's sweater saw a chilled-out Santa sipping on a beverage while catching a tan, with Trey choosing a more classic Christmas print in black.

"Merry Xmas!!," the King Richard actor captioned the slideshow before tagging the photographer who made the family photoshoot happen. "📸 @alansilfen."

The festive and funny photoshoot from the Smith family comes after a rocky year for Will and Jada, who had largely stepped out of the spotlight post Oscars-slap and Meta's cancellation of Jada's Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, in April.

The pair were thrust back into the headlines, however, with the release of Jada's memoir, Worthy, in October, in which she revealed that she and Will had been living apart prior to the 2022 Academy Awards, and were headed for divorce, before the tumultuous moment brought them back together.

"I think with everything that has happened in the last couple of years, we have been in such deep, beautiful, deep healing. Together and individually," Jada told TooFab following the book's release. "Because your trauma will hide in these pockets of you thinking you’re doing one thing, but you're actually doing something else. You think you're helping something, but you're actually deteriorating something."

"And so, really walking together through some of these really tough moments that have happened, publicly and not publicly and getting a deeper understanding," she added, "It has just been really really beautifully amazing."

Walking through those moments both together and separately, has proven to be healing for the couple, with Jada revealing during The Drew Barrymore Show last month that she and Will plan to be "together forever."