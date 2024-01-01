Pop Culture Celebs Who Made a Comeback in 2023

Getty

A career in Hollywood can be filled with highs and lows. Sometimes, celebs are at the top of the A-list and other times they decide to take a total step back from the spotlight. For those who spend a significant time away, it can be difficult to get a second chance and revive their careers. But a single project can completely change everything for a celebrity who's walked away from the spotlight. This year, plenty of stars made their comeback, going from off-the-radar to an Oscar nominee!

Here are all of the stars who made a comeback in 2023…

1. Brendan Fraser

2023 was a great year for Brendan Fraser. Following his rise to fame in the '90s, he found success in films like Encino Man, The Mummy and George of the Jungle. But in the early 2000s, Brendan took a step back from the spotlight, later revealing that he went through a decade of turmoil, suffering from stunt-related injuries, undergoing surgeries, dealing with divorce and other personal struggles. He also questioned whether his lack of work in Hollywood was related to his decision to accuse Philip Berk, a former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of sexual assault.

But when he was cast in 2022's The Whale, everything changed for him. The movie premiered to massive critical acclaim and in early 2023, he made a major impact during award show season. He ultimately took home Best Actor at the Oscars and now has numerous other projects in the works, setting himself up for an exciting 2024.

2. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has always made headlines, but in the past few years, she took a step back from her music career. Miley made her comeback in a major way in early 2023 with the release of her single "Flowers." The song became a hit on TikTok, and marked the first time in a decade that Miley was at the top of the Billboard Top 40. It went on to become the biggest Hot 100 hit of her career -- and she followed it up with "Used To Be Young" which shot to No. 8 on the charts. Going into 2024, Miley has racked up six Grammy nominations, including nods for song, record, and album of the year.

3. Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan found success as a child actor early in his career, appearing in films like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies. But as he grew up, he struggled to find roles for Asian American actors and eventually decided to instead go to film school. He worked behind the camera for decades, but in his late 40s, he decided to give acting another try.

He went on to land a role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and in 2023, he took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. This year, he's gone on to appear on shows like Loki and has major projects lined up for 2024.

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood's biggest stage," he said during his acceptance speech. "They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can't believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream."

4. Meg Ryan

Meg Ryan took a step back from the spotlight after the release of her 2015 film, Ithaca. During her time away from acting, Meg says she focused on family and the other parts of her "experience as a human being [she] wanted to develop." Then, during the COVID lockdown, she had the idea for a new romantic comedy. In 2023, Meg made her big return with the release of What Happens Later, which she directed, co-wrote and starred in.

"Truly, the easiest part was acting in it. I want to direct again just so I can sit in the chair, because I'm sure there's a lot of things I missed. I hadn't done a role in a really long time, but it was fun with David [Duchovny]," Meg told Interview. "A lot of it was done in two shots. I'm proud of that. I set up everything beforehand so that once we were there, it was just David and I trying to tell the truth."

5. *NSYNC

This year, *NSYNC reunited in the studio for the first time in over 20 years. Following a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs, the group released their comeback single "Better Place" as part of the latest Trolls movie. Although various members of the boyband had teamed up over the years, Justin Timberlake had often opted out of any possible reunion. But in 2023, Justin explained that "so many stars aligned" for the group to reunite.

"That's why I hit y'all, I was like, 'Hey, something came up.' If we do this song, it's a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song," Justin shared while talking to his bandmates.

The release marked the first time the group was a part of the Billboard Hot 100 since 2002 ,and while the SAG-AFTRA strike threw off some of the group's plans for the future, Lance Bass told Billboard that there's still more to come for the band.

6. Shania Twain

Shania Twain was a massive star in the '90s but over a decade into her career, she took some time away from the spotlight to heal from personal losses and deal with Lyme disease. After later being diagnosed with dysphonia, a neurological disorder of the vocal cords, she also had to undergo throat surgeries and work extensively to regain her voice.

When she finally released new music and scheduled a Las Vegas residency, her comeback was cut short by the COVID shutdown. She went on to release her Netflix documentary, Not Just A Girl, and in 2023, she debuted her album Queen of Me. As she's hit the road on tour, her fans have dubbed her comeback the "Shania-ssance."

"I'm still alive, and I'm healthy. I'm getting to enjoy all of these fabulous fruits of all these years of work, effort, and heart," she told the Toronto Star.

7. Blink-182

For the first time in a decade, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reunited as Blink-182. In October of this year, the group released their ninth studio album, One More Time…, which proved to be a massive hit among fans. The album addressed the group's absence, including Mark's cancer battle and Travis' brush with death following a plane crash. To make their comeback even better, they also hit the road on a sold out tour.

"I remember telling my wife now, like, well I don’t think I'm ever going to play music again. I don't think I'm ever going to tour again, until Mark told me he was sick, and then that was the only thing I wanted to do," Tom shared in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

8. Michael Cera

Michael Cera's acting career had a strong start, starring in Juno, Superbad, and Arrested Development -- all before he turned 20. While he's continually stayed busy in the entertainment industry, he's flown under the radar in the past few years. It wasn't until this year's release of the Barbie movie that Michael truly stepped back into the spotlight. Starring as Allan, Michael quickly became a fan favorite from the Barbie cast.

Not only has Michael made waves on the big screen this year but he's also appeared in series like Black Mirror and Command Z. He even closed out 2023 by reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim in Netflix's new animated series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

9. Paramore

Paramore ruled the alt-rock scene for years, but the band took a step back following the release of their 2017 album, After Laughter. Over the next few years, the group pursued their own individual endeavors, including a solo career for frontwoman Hayley Williams. But in 2023, the band made a comeback, dropping an album titled This Is Why -- marking their first release in almost six years.

"We came back to it with a whole different perspective and, honestly, just healthier," Hayley told Entertainment Weekly. "We just want to be able to really enjoy this and be present and not treat it like it's just what we do, but feel like we're really choosing to do it."

Following the release of the new album, the group hit the road for a sold out tour and even opened for Taylor Swift on several dates of the Eras Tour. Next year will be just as big for the band, who are set to join Taylor on the road once again when she tours Europe all summer.

10. Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker found fame in '90s in films like Rush Hour and Friday, but over the course of the next two decades, he became more selective about his appearances on screen. While he did star in some Rush Hour sequels, Chris has been fairly absent from films and television over the past few years. His last film was 2016's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk -- that is, until he made his return to the big screen in 2023's Air, portraying Nike executive Howard White.

"Everybody always says, 'You're back,'" Chris told GQ. "But I don't look at it that way. I've traveled the world ten times over. I've had relationships all over the world. I did a lot of humanitarian work all over the world. So I'm always busy, always learning and growing."

11. Josh Hartnett

Josh Hartnett has been in and out of the spotlight over the course of the past decade, but the films he has released unfortunately haven't gained much mainstream success. It wasn't until 2023 that Josh truly made his return to prominence with a starring role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. In addition to the hit film, Josh also appeared in Guy Ritchie's Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre and fronted an episode of Black Mirror.