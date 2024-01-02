Amy Robach Talks Andrew Shue Divorce, Says She Lost Her 'Worldly Possessions'

Getty

Amy Robach is opening up about her divorce from Andrew Shue.

During Tuesday's episode of their iHeartRadio show, the Amy and T.J. Podcast, Robach reflected on the past year and the impact of her split from Shue, which saw the former Good Morning America star sell many of her "worldly possessions."

"You can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy," Robach said, sharing her biggest takeaway from 2023.

When prompted by partner T.J. Holmes to explain further, Robach, who finalized her divorce from Shue in March, said there was "a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away," following the pair's decision to split after 12 years of marriage.

"It was a great yard sale," Holmes quipped.

While Robach didn't delve much into the details of her divorce from Shue, she did appear to shade the Melrose Place alum slightly, telling Holmes, "you don't really know someone until you divorce them."

Holmes, meanwhile, dealt with his own divorce last year, from Marilee Fiebig.

The former GMA3 co-anchors private romance was leaked in November 2022 while they were still married the their respective exes. Though separated from Shue and Fiebig, the scandal caused such a distraction at ABC, that they were ultimately forced out of their roles.

The pair claim that ABC acknowledged that they hadn't violated any company policy with their relationship, but neither of them had revealed their marital status when the news of their romance came to light.

Since taking their romance public, the pair have retreated from the public eye and re-emerged, now with a podcast where they are discussing the aftermath of the scandal and their love story.

In an interesting turn of events, their exes have also reportedly started dating each other, bonding over the traumatic experience of the scandal between Holmes and Robach.