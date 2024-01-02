Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe Rips Into Infidelity Rumors After Zac Clark Sighting

Getty

"Shame. On. YOU. Not me," wrote the Bachelorette alum in a lengthy takedown of the rumors, after splitting from Jason Tartick last August.

Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe is speaking out amid speculation about her love life.

On Monday, the reality star addressed cheating rumors after she was spotted celebrating New Year's Eve with Bachelorette alum Zac Clark five months following her split from fellow Bachelor Nation star Jason Tartick.

Bristowe, 38, shared a comment on a post shared by a Bachelor Instagram fan account @bachelornation.scoop that featured a photo of herself with Clark at her New Year's party and cited unverified Deuxmoi rumors about the pair.

"Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor," she wrote. "Y'all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or something!"

The Dancing with the Stars alum also called out critics in a series of posts shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday.

"You would think by now I'd be used to the hate. I'm not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn't be how you spend day 1 of a new year," Bristowe wrote. "You should not be this invested in someone you don’t even know or respect. It's actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But the bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings. But you don't even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It's not OK. It's. Not. Please. Please feel ashamed of yourselves for treating someone this way who you don’t know. I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me."

Instagram

"I am not one dimensional. What you see on people's social media does not mean you know them. And this part might sting ... but I would never, ever, want to switch places with you. Your life seems so sad. So I will not take the opinions of someone who I would not trade places with."

The podcast host went on to add, "Y'all wanna feel big loud and important you are small minded and sad." She then thanked her supporters who are "kind," saying they are "the real ones."

Bristowe shared a third written post on her Stories that read: "I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It's hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes. But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd."

In August, Bristowe and Tartick, 35, announced on Instagram they had called off their engagement after four years together.

Instagram

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," the former couple wrote in part. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

"Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers," they continued. "While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together."

Clark, meanwhile, was a contestant on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette in 2020. The former couple became engaged during the finale, before splitting a year later in November 2021.

Bristowe and Adams co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, before they were ultimately replaced by Jesse Palmer.