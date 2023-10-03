Brandi Glanville Hospitalized, Son Called 911 After She Collapsed at Home

Instagram

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville was still hospitalized as of Monday morning after collapsing in her home on Sunday morning; she says her son had to call 911 "for help!"

Brandi Glanville may still be hospitalized after a fall over the weekend led her son to call 911. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum has been keeping her fans updated through her Twitter feed.

Glanville first reported the story while cracking a joke about the names of doctors on her chart. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I collapsed at home this am and my SON had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with."

Glanville shares two sons with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, Mason Edward, 20, and Jake Austin, 16.

On the chart Glanville shared, her doctor's name was Dr. Cohen, while the nurse was Ciara. The obvious associations are Andy Cohen and Summer House star Ciara Miller.

"No escaping @BravoTV even in the ER!!" she wrote, pointing out the names. "Being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem."

While Glanville has still not specified a cause for her collapse or hospitalization, she did mention both stress and suggested a "bad edit" is part of her problem.

On Monday morning, Glanville took to the platform to speak out about the Hollywood strikes -- asking about "us little reality peons," saying "we're worldwide on citywide checks" -- and confirmed that she was still in the hospital. She shared that the hospital workers are getting ready to go on strike, as well.

"Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike!" she wrote. "They REALLY do deserve more!!!" She then added, "I do REALLY want to leave though," followed by the prayer hands emoji.

This is Glanville's latest update on X, so it's unclear at this time if she's been released from the hospital, or why she was kept overnight in the first place. Reps for Glanville did not immediately respond to Page Six' request for comment.

There is a post on her Instagram Stories, though, suggesting that perhaps everything is okay and she's home. On Monday evening, Glanville shared a shot of herself in bed holding what looks like a glass of champagne with a link to her website and the caption, "Come say hi."

Considering she's in silver high heels and we've seen that headboard before (via a TikTok from August), we'd argue she appears to be home. That said, it is possible the image is not current.

Glanville has had a rough year in the public eye, clapping back at haters over her perceived changes in appearance. In July, she denied having ever had any plastic surgery on her face, saying that she just uses red lipstick and a filter online. She has only admitted to laser liposuction.

But the big story that could have been adding to the stress and the "bad edit" she alluded to dates back to her appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and an alleged incident with Caroline Manzo.

Both women left the show in January, as stories came out in the press alleging Glanville kept giving Manzo "unwanted" kisses, before it "escalated" from there. Per People, Glanville was removed by production, before Manzo later decided to leave on her own.

After Glanville was reportedly barred from participating in a reunion special for "The Traitors" due to an ongoing investigation by production, her rep issued a statement saying she "Wanted nothing more than to attend" the reunion, calling it "one of Brandi's favorite projects."

"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the statement continued. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."

Manzo spoke out about her own early exit in early March.

"I can't say much -- only because it's not good for my headspace -- but it took a lot for me to go back there," the reality star said during an appearance on "New York Live."

Following her hiatus, Manzo, 50, said she went into Season 4 of "RHUGT," a Peacock spinoff series, with the "best of intentions" and "the highest of hopes to do something fun."

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out for me that way," she continued, adding that she "came home early."

"At this point, I just truly don't have the space in my head to talk about it, so I'd rather not," Caroline said, "But I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs, and there'll be a lot said then."

According to Glanville later in March, the alleged incident -- which she described as "life f---ing ruining" -- felt "like a f---ing set up," and claimed Caroline "was fine" in a tweetstorm back in March. "I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter."

"I can speak on anything I want to speak on," she continued in another tweet, before sharing alleged details about the incident. "It was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk day at our belly dancing party & I'd like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated."

Glanville went on to express her frustration, writing, "I'm f---ing sick of this narrative.I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that's exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it."

"It feels like a f---ing set up. It's BS & Caroline was fine," she claimed.

The reality star summed up her thoughts in a fourth tweet. "Those are my statements. Yes I'm pissed off," she wrote. "Yes, this is been life f---ing ruining and I'm not gonna be responding to anyone commenting."