Gypsy Rose Blanchard Details Damning Video She Sent Accomplice Before Mom's Murder

Courtesy of the Blanchard Family

In a new docuseries, Blanchard details her then-boyfriend's "demented" fantasies before killing her mother, as a pretty damning, never-before-seen cell phone video that shocked her own attorneys is shown.

Warning Disturbing Content

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is sharing more details about the events leading up to her mom's murder in a new docuseries.

Before she was released from prison for her role in mom Dee Dee's 2015 murder, the alleged victim of Munchausen by proxy -- now known as Factitious disorder imposed on another -- opened up in a series of new interviews for Lifetime's The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Throughout the six episodes, which TooFab has screened, Blanchard explains how she and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn plotted to kill her mom -- saying she felt she'd never escape from Dee Dee "while she's alive" at the time.

When asked by producers who came up with the plan to murder her mother, Gypsy Rose admitted, "It was me. It was my idea." Nicholas, she said, surprised her when he then began talking to her about his fantasies of rape and murder, as well as his alleged alter-ego named Victor -- a 500-year-old vampire who loved the kill.

"I believed he was capable of this or I believed in this alternate personality that he had. He directed me to do research myself about ways to commit murder. He suggested poison and so I Googled different types of poison," she then claimed. "Then he suggested arson, that I drop a candle on the bed and burn the house down. I suggested the gun. He said a gun would be too loud and would alert the neighbors. We finally settled on a knife as the weapon. I stole the knife from a Wal-Mart."

She went on to claim that Godejon "really wanted to make my mother suffer as much as possible, in a very violent and demented way." She claimed he wanted to kill Dee Dee, then "rape her with me by her side" before dumping her body at an abandoned farm where "there's pigs ... and apparently pigs eat anything." According to Gypsy Rose, Nicholas also said "Victor" had "certain rituals he wanted to be done," including wanting to take their daughter's virginity on her 13th birthday, if they had children.

She said she dumped him in that moment, but when he said he didn't mean all he had said, she took him back.

"This is something I never revealed before to anyone except for attorneys. I made a video for Nick, like a walkthrough of what the house layout looked like, what my mother's bedroom looked like, because he would be walking into her room in the dark," Gypsy Rose also revealed. "I made the stabbing motion because I was high all of the time on pain pills. The side effects of those create this disconnection to reality."

The footage is also seen in the series, as the first-person video shows Gypsy Rose walking through her home, into her mom's room, before pausing over Dee Dee's bed and moving her arm as if she were stabbing an invisible body.

That video was shown during a pretrial hearing for Gypsy Rose -- and shocked everyone on her legal team, as they weren't aware it existed and she had been downplaying her role in her mom's murder.

"One of the things that was presented was this cell phone video Gypsy had taken and it shows her walking through her mother's bedroom and she points at the mattress and makes a stabbing motion with her hand. The video, that was a very hard pill to swallow," attorney Mike Stanfield.

At that point, he said, it became evident "Gypsy clearly had some involvement in the pre-planning of this."

"We had no other case to look at, we had no precedent for this and we also weren't sure that there was even a defense we could raise. If we went to trial and we lost, Gypsy would die in prison, she would spend the rest of her life behind bars," he added, saying he then went to work trying to make some kind of deal with prosectors.

While initially facing first-degree murder, she agreed to plead guilty to a second-degree murder charge and was given 10 years in prison. Blanchard later testified against Godejohn, who is serving life behind bars. The walkthrough video was reportedly shown in court again in 2023, as Godejohn asked the judge for a new trial on the grounds he had ineffective counsel the first time around.

The request was denied.

During the series, Blanchard also opened up about the murder itself and the days that followed. She said that shortly before she was killed, the mother-daughter duo sat down to watch a movie together, claiming Nick told her to tell her mom she loved her before the slaying. "I gave her a big hug. I remember her telling me, 'What's that for? I'm not dead yet.' It was so ironic," she recalled.

According to Gypsy, Godejohn exclaimed, "The bitch is dead" upon entering their home, after Dee Dee went to sleep. As she sat in the bathroom, Godejohn began stabbing Gypsy Rose's mother to death.

"I uncovered my ears and that's when I hear her call my name, 'Gypsy, help me!' And to this day, I can't get it out of my head. And I wanted to help her, but I don't, I just sit there. I don't do anything," she recalled. "I just sit there and then I hear her screaming again. And then there was one sharp scream and it was over, it was silence, I didn't hear anything."

She said that after the murder, Godejohn then "commanded me to be naked" before saying that "because I didn't let him rape my mother, that I had to agree to let him rape me."

"After Nick killed my mother he told me to get in my bedroom and take off all the stuffed animals that was on my bed. I knew that he was going to have sex with me. Never once was it a fantasy to me," she continued, as the special noted he's never been charged with assault. "When I yelled 'Stop,' he didn't. I called for my mother. And then after I blacked out for a little bit because he was choking me. When I came to, he told me to get ready and then called the taxi cab."

In the days that followed, Gypsy Rose said she went through a "roller coaster of happiness and grief." As the pair got to Godejohn's family home, she said she was shocked at how "immature" his bedroom seemed, before she started to feel as if Nick was controlling everything they did -- including what clothes she wore, what they'd watch on TV and eat.

"Is this really what I traded, that life for this life? Is this really what I wanted?" she recalled thinking, before saying she then turned to Facebook and began to post alarming messages on her mom's page.

"That bitch is dead," she wrote, before adding, "I slashed that fat pig and raped her sweet innocent daughter" when people started to speculate the page had been hacked. According to Gypsy, she "put that online because I felt like that would alarm people."

Authorities traced the IP address of the post back to Godejohn's family home and the two were arrested.