Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs , Michelle Monaghan & More Join Natasha Rothwell for White Lotus' Third Season

Getty

The show's highly anticipated third season will see another set of affluent and easily influenced vacationers jet off to Thailand, where more murder and mystery surely awaits.

Max released a cast announcement Friday, naming Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Tayme Thapthimthong as the new players joining returning cast member, Natasha Rothwell, a.k.a. Belinda Lindsey, for the show's highly-anticipated third season.

Per Max's release, the Mike White-directed series will begin production in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok in February, and will follow a new group of guests for what's likely to be another intriguing and of course, murderous, stay at a new White Lotus property.

HBO has also partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to support the filming and promotion of the third installment.

"We are honored to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of 'The White Lotus.' The kingdom's exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality," Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said in a statement.

Kiatphaibool continued, "Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favorite filming locations. 'The White Lotus' project will certainly strengthen the kingdom's status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand."

While no character details about the guests have been shared, Deadline reported in November that the multi-generational group includes a patriarch, a female corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, including a country club wife, a misfit and a yogi.

As for who else will join the cast, that remains to be seen, with many speculating that season 2 favorites, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Meghann Fahy could make a return.

One thing we know for sure though, is that White Lotus favorite, Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya McQuoid, will not be a guest at the hotel following her two season run on the HBO hit, after getting killed off in the show's shocking Season 2 finale.

Following Season 2's end last December, White said that Season 3 will be exploring "death in Eastern religion and spirituality."