Shia LaBeouf Planning to Become a Deacon After Being Confirmed Into Catholic Church

LaBeouf was confirmed into the Catholic church by the Capuchin Franciscan friars Tuesday, who shared a post on Instagram welcoming him into the fold as he continues on his "faith journey."

Shia LaBeouf is reportedly considering becoming a deacon after being confirmed into the Catholic church.

The Transformers alum, who has been on a spiritual journey over the last few years, was confirmed by the church over the weekend.

The Capuchin Franciscans — Western America Province shared the news on their Instagram account Tuesday, along with three photos of the actor posing with priests and friars after his confirmation.

"The Capuchin Franciscan friars are overjoyed to welcome him into the fold and witness his deep commitment to his faith journey," the post read.

The group continued, "Shia LaBeouf, known for his incredible talent and passion in the entertainment industry, has embarked on a profound spiritual journey that has led him to embrace the teachings of the Catholic Church. His decision to fully enter the Church is a testament to his sincere desire to grow in his relationship with God and live out the Gospel values."

His formal confirmation comes more than a year after he first revealed his intention to convert to Catholicism.

The Catholic News Agency, which noted that LaBeouf's confirmation took place on New Year's Eve at Old Mission Santa Inés Parish in Solvang, California, also revealed through the actor's confirmation sponsor, that LaBeouf has stated he intends to become a deacon in the church "sometime in the future."

"He just spontaneously said, 'I want to become a deacon,' and he still feels that way," Capuchin friar Brother Alexander Rodriguez told the outlet.

LaBeouf's interest in becoming a deacon was ignited after he made the 2022 movie Padre Pio. LaBeouf played 20th century Italian priest Francesco Forgione in the film, and spent time at the Solvang, California parish preparing for the role, per CNA.

Speaking about the project and what drew him to Catholicism, LaBeouf explained in an August 2022 appearance on Bishop Robert Barron's YouTube series, Bishop Barron Presents that "God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Drawing me away from worldly desires. It was all happening simultaneously."

He added, "But there would have been no impetus for me to get in my car, drive up [to the monastery] if I didn't think, 'Oh, I'm gonna save my career.'"

Through learning more about the religion for the role, LeBeouf said he not only felt he had permission to convert but gain a sense of "hope" that allowed him to "find his way."

LaBeouf has also spoken about how his faith has helped him in a time of personal and professional crisis -- the actor is set to take the stand later this year after ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, accused him of a myriad of abuse allegations in 2020.

"I'm in the tribe of the f----ups. I'm a very public sinner, a very fallible person in the public sphere. What I think now my purpose is, is to not do… the other examples that we've had of how to navigate something like this -- which is to go after the woman, or try to win a court case, or get back into a f---ing movie or like get back on at all," LaBeouf said in an appearance on Jon Bernthal's "Real Ones" podcast that same month.

"My purpose," he continued, "And I mean this with every fiber of my being, is to be instructive with my life, so that I can be an advertisement, like a billboard, for a principled way of living."

The 37-year-old, who's personal and professional life has been mired in controversy over the years, first turned to Christianity back in 2014, telling Interview magazine that he immersed himself in the faith while making his 2014 movie Fury, in which he played an American World War II soldier.