Keke Palmer Says She's 'Never Been So Happy In My Life' Despite Darius Jackson Court Battle

Keke Palmer is kicking off the new year on a positive note.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a post on Instagram in which she opened up about what 2024 has brought her so far, revealing that she's "never been so happy in my life," even though she's currently battling her ex Darius Jackson in court.

Posting a video of herself meeting a stingray in the ocean, Palmer, 30, wrote, "Whew chile! These mosquitoes done had they way with my eye, I feel like I was in that Martin episode 🤣🤣🤣."

"I have never been so happy in my life!!" she continued. "Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer."

"Look at my smile! I don't even recognize me!" Palmer added, referring to her happy expression in the video with the stingray. "I made a second connection with this girl here, I'm on clouuuuuud nine!"

While the Nope star appears to be having an amazing start to the new year, the last two months of 2023 saw Palmer getting into some messy legal drama with Jackson, with whom she shares 9-month-old son Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson.

In November, Palmer filed for a restraining order against Jackson in Los Angeles, in which she asked for full physical and legal custody of their son, and accused her ex of domestic violence, according to court docs obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

The singer was granted both requests: a temporary restraining order against Jackson, and temporary sole custody of Leo.

Palmer accused Jackson of physical abuse, detailing what she described as "many instances of physical violence," in a declaration attached to Thursday's filing, according to PEOPLE. She said the "instances" included "striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting me in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse."

A little over a month later, Jackson responded with a counterclaim, accusing Palmer of abuse. According to The Los Angeles Times, in the document, Jackson claimed Palmer "repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct" and "acted as the primary aggressor" in their relationship. The 29-year-old alleged that Palmer was "verbally and physically abusive" towards him and "frequently became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol."

In the counterclaim, Jackson detailed several alleged incidents of abuse dating from August 2021 until March 2023.

According to TMZ, he later filed for a request for a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Palmer, asking the judge for an order to require Palmer to remain 100 yards away from him.