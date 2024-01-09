Travis Barker's Rules for Daughter Alabama's Dating Life

Getty

"I would come to your location and I would find you," the Blink-182 drummer said when asked what he'd do if his daughter turned her location off while out with a boy and stopped answering her dads texts and calls.

Travis Barker has some strict rules when it comes to his daughter, Alabama, dating.

In a TikTok shared by the 18-year-old, the Blink-182 drummer revealed some of the house rules he has for his daughter, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

While he doesn't think of himself as a tough parent, Alabama decided to ask her "strict but not strict" dad hypothetical questions about her dating life in the January 7 clip.

When asked what he would do if Alabama ever snuck out at night, the 48-year-old musician said he would "tell you how dangerous it is and maybe try to put you on a restriction."

"What would you do if I went out with a boy and I just completely stopped answering?" Alabama asked, to which he replied, "I would come to your location and I would find you."

As for date nights at home, Travis, who recently welcomed baby boy, Rocky, with wife Kourtney Kardashian, said his daughter is only allowed to have male friends over if he's also there. And if Alabama ever wants to close her door with a guy in the room, Travis would need to come in and "check on" her first.

If she wanted to go to a guys house at night, however, that's a big no from dad, who simply said that's not happening.

Alabama also asked for her dad's reaction to a few other hot button issues, including what his reaction would be if she ever came home high or drunk.

Though she said she "doesn't do that," Travis replied, "I would tell you not to ever do it again." She also touched on the topic of school, asking dad what he would do if she skipped all of her classes, with the musician hilariously offering to start "doing school" with his daughter.

When Alabama asked her followers if her dad passed the vibe check, the musician quipped, "Of course I did."

Alabama's four million TikTok followers seem to think so too, with one user calling the father of four, "chill but responsible," while another said he's "still protective" despite his relaxed attitude.