Why Jennifer Lawrence Told Robert De Niro to Leave Her Wedding

Getty

Jennifer Lawrence is taking a look back at her 2019 nuptials to Cooke Maroney.

In an interview with E! News on the red carpet of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, the actress recalled her "stressful" wedding weekend, revealing she told one of her famous celebrity pals to "go home" at one point.

"It's so stressful. You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'" Lawrence said, also jokingly noting that being a bride is "awful."

"I'll never forget -- I was freaking out about the guests being cold," continued the 33-year-old, who tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island in October 2019. "And all of my friends were lying they're like, ‘Nobody's cold, nobody's cold, everything's fine, everything's fine.'"

"My mom was like, 'It's freezing out there, your grandmother almost died," Lawrence added.

Among the A-listers in attendance at the star-studded ceremony was Robert De Niro. Lawrence and the legendary actor have shared the screen in three films together: 2012's Silver Linings Playbook, 2013's American Hustle, and 2015's Joy.

The Oscar winner told E! News that she was particularly worried about how De Niro was doing during her rehearsal dinner.

"I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, 'No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,'" Lawrence said of De Niro, 80. "So I went over and whispered, I was like, 'Go home' and he was nice -- he like talked to my parents and was polite -- but I was like, 'Go.'

She admitted that it "just genuinely made me feel better" after De Niro left the party.