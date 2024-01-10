RHONJ's Melissa Gorga Says She and Teresa Giudice Don't Even Look at Each Other Anymore

Getty

"It is the new normal," the reality star said. "I think it just is what it is. I always say it's unfortunate. I'll never be, like, happy about that. But we're all living, and we're happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now that's definitely how it is."

Melissa Gorga is sharing an update on her relationship with Teresa Giudice, and things are looking pretty bleak between the pair.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke to Entertainment Tonight where she dished on their "new normal."

"The biggest misconception is that it's gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law," Gorga said. "We don't even, like, look at each other."

She continued, "It is the new normal. I think it just is what it is. I always say it's unfortunate. I'll never be, like, happy about that. But we're all living, and we're happy, and sometimes things just need to take its course. Right now that's definitely how it is."

The drama, or lack thereof as Gorga claims, is set to play out in early spring, with the reality star and boutique owner telling ET that the cast is "done filming."

TooFab spoke to Gorga's castmates, Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral, at BravoCon in November, where they detailed the in-fighting amongst the cast, calling the group very much "broken."

"I feel like I'm holding a broken plate, and I'm like, 'What do we do with this?'" Fuda said of the women. "Trying to glue it back together," Cabral added.

Fuda continued, "It doesn't fit because there's a little chip missing."

Things allegedly got so bad, that production was forced to half filming mid-way through season 14 following an explosive fight between Cabral and Jennifer Aydin.

"Can we get it back together?" Fuda asked. "We're like a broken girl band."

Cabral didn't seem too optimistic either, telling TooFab she felt there was little to "no hope" for the ladies of RHONJ.