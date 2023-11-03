RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin Trying to 'Concentrate on the Positive' After Alleged Fight with Danielle Cabral (Exclusive)

Bravo

Costar Dolores Catania also opened up about filming the upcoming season of the show while dealing with such a fractured cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be more splintered than ever when the show returns for its 14th season.

Following the Season 13 reunion, Teresa Giudice was content to never speak to her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga ever again, following a big blowout between the two costars and their husbands Louie Ruelas and Joe Gorga, respectively. While filming the new season, Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral also allegedly got into a physical confrontation, which led to a brief suspension for them both.

Now that they've wrapped everything but the reunion, the whole cast flew to BravoCon in Las Vegas for the weekend -- but are making most of their appearances separately. On Saturday, Melissa and Danielle will do a panel alongside Jennifer Fessler, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda and their significant others. Later in the day, Teresa and Jennifer will do another panel with Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider and their SOs.

They're also walking the press line backstage in those groups, meaning the two dueling duos may barely cross paths all weekend. When TooFab caught up with Aydin briefly in the media room, we asked whether it felt weird having the cast split in half this time around.

"No, I think it's good. We have to concentrate on the positive and we don't want anything to ruin that," she said, alluding to the drama. "BravoCon's such a positive experience and we want to make sure people come back next year."

Looking ahead, Aydin also wasn't stressing too much about filming the reunion, knowing there's quite a bit of time before that day comes.

"Listen, you know what, we're not going to know anything about the reunion until we see what everybody said behind each other's backs. In all fairness. I'm not even thinking about the reunion, that's probably like six, seven months down from here," she told TooFab. "We just got over Halloween and now it's Christmas season. I'm very excited and I'm very excited that we're here at BravoCon, with all the fans and we're just having a good time."

We also spoke with Dolores about the fractured group, saying the biggest challenge for her this past season was "to see so much hurt and disappointment" amongst the cast.

That being said, she added she's tried to play peacekeeper -- telling TooFab, "I always try. I don't engage In it, I don't instigate it. I try to diffuse it and that's what real friends should do."

Viewers will have to wait for the new season of RHONJ to air to see whether she's able to do just that.