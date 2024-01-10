Reneé Rapp Slams Golden Globes Host Jo Koy For 'Making a Bunch of Jokes About Women'

Getty

The 'Mean Girls' actress called out Koy for his now-infamous jokes about women, which included cracks about Taylor Swift and the 'Barbie' movie, during his hosting monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes.

It's safe to say Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp did not think Jo Koy's Golden Globes monologue was so fetch.

In a video shared to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna's TikTok account, the actress and her Mean Girls costars Angourice Rice, Avantika, and Bebe Wood revealed their "ins and outs" for the year, with Rapp calling out Koy for his now-infamous jokes about women, which included cracks about Taylor Swift and the Barbie movie, during his hosting monologue at the 2024 Golden Globes.

"My outs ... First is the man that yelled at me this morning at 8 a.m. and told me to smile. Go to hell," Rapp said, beginning with her "outs" for 2024. "And also my out is the man that was making a bunch of jokes about women last night at the Golden Globes."

The 24-year-old -- who plays Regina George in the Mean Girls movie musical -- was applauded for her criticism of Koy in the comments section of the TikTok video.

"my in is renee's jo koy slander i love her 😭," a user wrote.

"jo koy u done pissed off regina mf george count ur days buddy," a fan comments.

"'That man last night at the golden globes' just hits different," a commenter said, while another wrote, "Renee keeping it real as always. 😂."

Koy was slammed online for several jokes during his opening monologue at the awards show on Sunday night, particularly his quip about Swift getting less screentime at the Globes than she does on the NFL. (Swift has famously been attending a number of boyfriend Travis Kelce's games.)

The comedian noted that the telecast began after the NFL on CBS, "As you know, we came on after a football double-header."

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL: on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift!" he then cracked, saying that they just have "more to go to" at the star-studded show. He then added, "Sorry about that."

The camera cut to Swift and her stone-faced -- and now viral -- reaction appeared to say it all. She simply took a sip from her glass, not cracking a smile.

Koy also attempted to take on the Barbenheimer phenomenon, and absolutely missed the mark when he quipped, "Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Manhattan Project, and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies."

He doubled down as if to make it clear the whole thrust of the movie flew so far over his head he didn't see it pass, adding, "The key moment in Barbie is when she goes from perfect beauty to bad breath, cellulite, and flat feet. Or what casting directors call character actor."

After these jokes inevitably flopped, Koy started blaming how short a span of time he had to prepare his set and even threw his additional writers under the bus, saying the jokes he wrote are the ones the audience was laughing at.

However, amid the backlash, he received support from two of the best awards show hosts of all time, Steve Martin and Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg has hosted four Oscars telecasts and even took the helm of the Tony Awards in 2008. "Hosting gigs are brutal," she said on The View Tuesday. "If you’ve not been in these rooms before, and you’re sort of thrust out there, it’s hit or miss."

She went on to note that she loves Koy and believes he's funny as a stand-up comic ."I don't know if it was the room. I don't know whether the jokes. I didn't get to see it. But I do know that he is as good as it gets when it comes to stand-up."

Meanwhile, Martin, who's hosted three Academy Award ceremonies himself, took to Threads with words of encouragement for Koy's tough night. "I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish," he wrote. "I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010."

"So, Congratulations to Jo Koy, who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!" Martin continued.

As for Koy himself, he deconstructed his hosting gig on GMA3 Monday morning. "I'd be lying if it doesn’t hurt," he said of the reaction. "I hit a little moment there where I was just like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is a tough gig. Yes, I am a stand-up comic, but that hosting position is a different style. It’s not the same style."