TJ Holmes Says He Could 'Easily' Have 18 Drinks a Day As He & Amy Robach Discuss Relationship with Alcohol

Robach said she turned to alcohol in 2023 to cope with the aftermath of the news of her relationship with Holmes, with the couple revealing they spent nearly $3,000 on alcohol in the month of December alone.

On Thursday's episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, the couple discussed their drinking habits as they take on the popular Dry January challenge, with Holmes, 46, and Robach, 50, revealing that they drank excessively in 2023.

The pair added up how much they spent on alcohol in the month of December, sharing that they dropped nearly $3,000 which included charges through the delivery app Drizly and going out, but didn't account for liquor store runs.

"We added up in December how much money we spent on alcohol that month," Holmes began, as Robach admitted that she's "embarrassed" by the "absurd" number. "We were able to do this by going back and looking at receipts from our account, and we also looked at Drizly. This doesn't include, however, the trips we made once in a while to a liquor store. This is strictly Drizly and going out."

"We spent in the month of December, $2,869 on alcohol alone. Period," Holmes revealed, adding that he thought the number would have been "higher."

Meanwhile, Robach shared that she turned to alcohol last year to cope with the aftermath of the news of her relationship with Holmes. The pair's private romance was leaked in November 2022 while they were still married to other people.

"Last year was my pandemic," Robach said. "I didn't have a job to go to, and I was staying away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low, so what did I do? I drank a lot. A lot more than I ever have. I don't think I have ever gone a full day where I drink every single day, and that was 2023 for me."

"It wasn't that I was getting wasted or drunk," she added. "It was keeping a buzz going all day or keeping a heightened state of mind during an anxious year. I'm appalled when I look back at how much I actually drank."

Homes assured Robach that there are others -- including himself -- who learned that they need to change their drinking habits.

"I am certainly someone who right now and in years past needs to reexamine my relationship with alcohol. And that's what we are doing. Part of this is we have to be honest," he said. "So we are going to be honest about our alcohol intake, why we do it and what that number actually is, and what we are going to be doing about it moving forward."

Holmes and Robach later revealed how much alcohol they would regularly consume before they embarked on Dry January.

"The official guidelines say one drink is one beer or a five-ounce glass of wine or one and a half ounces of liquor," Holmes said, noting that people are often drinking more than they realize. "I started adding mine up .... I can easily go through 18 drinks a day."

When Robach asked Holmes to "explain," he shared, "We're big runners ... I like to do my runs in the morning, but also something you got me into is a 'run to fun.'"

"When you finish your run, and the run ends up at a bar," Holmes continued. "Now we'll go run at 8 or 9 in the morning ... and I come back, and we have a beer. I put two beers in the freezer and let them get a little colder, and we will have the beer. So you have the one, and I end up with two. So here we are at 10 in the morning after a run, I am two drinks in. That is easy."

He added that he and Robach will then head to lunch, during which they have a "two drink minimum."

"Now, if we are not out and about for the day ... and we are just inside, I can easily have a drink in my hand from two in the the afternoon until seven, eight, nine, 10 o'clock at night," Holmes said. "You do those numbers, and that's a drink an hour for another eight hours or even less. But that is another eight hours of a drink in hand plus the four I had during the day."