See Kevin Hart Hilariously Reenact Heather Gay's Iconic RHOSLC Monologue

Bravo

Hart's reenactment comes on the heels of the explosive 'RHOSLC' finale, which saw Gay expose castmate, Monica Garcia, for running an Instagram account to troll the group.

Kevin Hart re-enacting Heather Gay's monologue from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is everything we didn't know we needed!

Hart was a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Thursday, where he stepped into the "Clubhouse Playhouse" to read Gay's now-iconic monologue, which saw her expose castmate, Monica Garcia, for seemingly being behind an RHOSLC troll account, in the show's epic season four finale.

"Kevin Hart will be re-enacting the text that is gripping the nation," Cohen quipped. "Heather Gay's iconic soliloquy, exposing Monica as Reality Von Tease. Kevin Hart, you may stand up and take your place. This is big! Kevin Hart on your ready."

Standing up out of his seat, Hart began delivering, what some may regard as his most dramatic monologue to date.

"I know who you really are. And who you really are is a cyberbullying, a internet troll, a Reality Von Tease. You have been tweeting and undermining and bullying all of us for years. I have perfect formula! OK, I have your perfect formula," Hart emotionally said before belting out those famous lines. "Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! F---ing everything!! To prove that you are a f---ing bully and a f---ing troll!!"

"Who you are," the Lift actor continued, before chuckling. "Who you are made no sense, but the way you acted, it was strangely familiar. You know, I ate s--t every day for Jen. I felt like I had to lie to protect her. I went on a book tour and defended her! I took s--t for the fact that she gave me a black eye! Pack your bags and go!"

The rendition was described as "unbelievable" by Cohen, who applauded Hart for his performance. "Mind is blown!"

The clip was shared to WWHL's official Instagram account, with Gay taking to the comments to give her stamp of approval, writing, "Nailed it!"

Bravo's Instagram account also commented, adding, "Feels like we’re right back in Bermuda. No notes!"

It's been a little more than a week since Gay shocked the Bravoverse and the internet, when she exposed Garcia for seemingly running the Reality Von (Tea)se Instagram account, which has trolled RHOSLC stars, past and present, for years.

Coming with receipts, proof, a timeline and of course, screenshots, Gay dropped a bomb so big it stunned both her castmates, viewers and all of social media who couldn't help but share, repeat and meme Gay's speech in which she laid out the treasure trove of evidence she had to prove that Garcia was Reality Von (Tea)se.

"Monica is not who she says she is," Gay later explained in the episode. "She's not our friend. She's someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we've been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease."

During the cast dinner, Garcia admitted that she had some involvement with Reality Von (Tea)se but claimed she only posted things about former RHOSLC star Jen Shah, who is currently in prison after pleading guilty to fraud in 2022.

The season ended with nobody on Garcia's side, as she left the group trip to the Bermuda -- which was for her birthday -- alone.

The drama continues to unfold in the show's reunion, which aired part one on Tuesday. Whether Garcia will tell the full story of her involvement with the account remains to be seen, but a teaser which sees Garcia saying that there are six people behind Reality Von (Tea)se, makes that seem unlikely.