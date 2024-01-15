Rebecca Romijn Says She Was 'Blindsided' By John Stamos Memoir

Getty

Romijn broke her silence about her ex's memoir at the Critics Choice Awards Sunday, telling Entertainment Tonight, "I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually."

The 51-year-old actress spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, where she shared that she was "blindsided" by what Stamos wrote about her in the book.

"I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually," Romijn admitted to ET. "I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don't really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that's all I really want to say about it."

In the memoir, the Fuller House actor accuses Romijn of infidelity and betrayal, writing that he was "shattered" after their split and even calling her "the devil." While promoting the book, Stamos was candid about his feelings toward Romijn during their divorce, confessing to Howard Stern that he felt "emasculated" as her career soared while his struggled.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1998 after meeting in 1994, parted ways in 2004, with Romijn remaining quiet about their split until now.

Romijn has not read the book, however, and neither has her husband, Jerry O'Connell, who told Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM radio show, Radio Andy, in November, that he doesn't plan to either.

"I have not read it. And it's funny, there was a, there was an interest in my household. But it's so funny after hearing his interview, beginning to end on a -- I was about to say competitor of yours…," O'Connell said, referencing Stamos' interview with Stern.

He continued, "I listened to it. With the person who was the subject of John's book. And, my wife doesn't listen to Stern. I do. So I said, 'Let's listen to this.'"

After listening to the sit-down, O'Connell said that both he and his wife had heard all they needed to hear, and opted against reading the memoir.

"Any interest of reading the book went away," O'Connell added.

The Talk co-host did, however, share the impact some of Stamos' comments have had on their family, noting that there's no hiding the headlines from their 14-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

"It's pretty crazy. You know, the craziest thing, the only time it gets awkward is, my children are 14 and they see what we see now. There's no hiding, there's no restricting them. There's no more keeping things from them," he explained. "And so it's funny, when that's all happening a couple of weeks ago, my wife and I know about it. Maybe we whispered to each other about it. There's like a little bit of an eye roll happening with each other. But it's pretty crazy when your kids come out for breakfast and they go, 'Hey, mom, your ex has a book out and called you the devil. What are your thoughts?'"

O'Connell continued, "'Why did he call you that ?' I mean, it's -- and that's where it gets interesting. And it's interesting. We have no secrets though."