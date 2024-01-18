RHOC Alum Alexis Bellino 'Disgusted' After Meghan King Shared Private Texts About John Janssen

Getty

"Sharing our private texts with the world may be the lowest point yet in your pursuit of fame," Bellino said via her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

It all went down on Tuesday after King was interviewed by Page Six, with the former reality star telling the outlet she was "skeptical" of Bellino's new romance with current RHOC star, Shannon Beador's ex, John Janssen.

Taking part in a game with Page Six titled, "Show the Shot or Take the Shot," King was dared by the outlet to reveal the last text message she got from Bellino.

King told Page Six that she had warned Bellino that she felt Janssen showed a number of "red flags," and believed he could be manipulating Bellino by coming on too strong in the beginning.

King said Bellino just said, "Thank you for your love and support" because I was texting her like, "'Be careful -- it seems like he's love-bombing.'"

Bellino took to her Instagram Stories Wednesday following King's explosive interview to share a screenshot of a text message thread between her and King, in which she told her friend that she was "completely heartbroken" by her actions.

"'Really??? I am not only in shock… I'm completely heartbroken because I thought you were my true friend," Bellino said. "Maybe read this text to Page 6: 'I thought Meghan was my friend and concerned for my vulnerable heart; however, she's actually the one who just chose fame over a friendship to disclose certain private texts that were FALSE and taken out of context.'"

She also defended Janssen against claims that he's a narcissist and slammed King for perpetuating "false" information.

In another Story upload, Bellino again shared her shock over King's interview, noting that she was "disgusted" by the whole thing.

"Sharing our private texts with the world may be the lowest point yet in your pursuit of fame," Bellino wrote. "I'm disgusted and completely hurt by your actions."

On that same slide, Bellino shared a screen grab of an April 2022 story from E! News in which King revealed she tried to get back on RHOC, but failed to regain a spot on the long-running Bravo reality series.

"Find a different friend to use, Meghan O'Toole King McDill Edmonds Biden Owens," Bellino added, poking fun at King's failed marriages -- King was previously married to attorney Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011; former MLB outfielder Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2021; and to President Joe Biden's nephew, Cuffe Biden Owens, from 2021 to 2022.

In the segment with Page Six, King said that while she had not met Janssen, her past experiences allowed her to identify some potentially-troublesome traits based off how his relationship with Bellino was unfolding.

"I'm sure he has a lot of lovely traits," King said. "But after being in a narcissistic relationship myself and done a lot of healing from that, I just see things that have been put out willingly by both of them, all of them, that kind of lead me to believe that there might be some red flags in the way that John approaches a relationship."

King, also shared that she had spoken to Beador recently, but did not want to get involved in any kind of dispute between Bellino and Beador over Janssen.

"I just wanna be the one to lend my love and support," she told the outlet. "Because I know that no matter who you are or how much I like you or dislike you, we're all in a very unique position with having our personal lives out there."