Mary Cosby Accuses Whitney Rose of Being Racist During RHOSLC Reunion

After skipping out on the Season 2 reunion and quitting The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for a season, Mary Cosby returned to the hot seat on Tuesday night -- and threw out a pretty strong accusation against costar Whitney Rose.

During Part 2 of the three-part finale, Cosby joined the rest of the cast on stage and was first asked why she decided against sitting down with them all back in Season 2.

"First of all, how I was treated the entire season," she said, adding that she just "didn't feel comfortable" and "didn't come."

From there, she got into it with both Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay over comments made throughout Season 4, before taking honing in on Whitney.

During the most recent season, Mary -- speaking with Meredith Marks about her issues with some of the other women -- expressed her frustrations over what she felt was a lack of growth from the ladies. As the episodes aired, Rose took to X to basically call Mary a hypocrite, tweeting at one point, "I cannot sit and listen to this evil and mean woman talk about growth OMFG."

Explaining her tweet, Whitney said, "It's hard because I feel like I personally put in so much work into myself, I spent thousands of dollars in therapy. I've been making a conscious effort to be a better person. So to see you talk about us that way, to see what you would say in your confessionals ... "

"So you're saying what you're saying, cursing and tweeting me is growth?" Mary interjected, before Whitney said she never would have said anything had Mary not posted about her on social media first.

"I didn't tweet anything about you. I just said you were racist," Cosby then said, without hesitation. "I said you're racist. Yeah."

The tweet in question was in response to Whitney allegedly hanging out with short-lived costar Jennie Nguyen after Jennie was fired from the show following backlash for resurfaced Facebook posts in opposition to the Black Lives Matters movement.

This tells me whitney is Racist too! — Mary Cosby (@Mary_M_Cosby) September 23, 2023 @Mary_M_Cosby

A stunned Andy Cohen asked Mary, "You believe Whitney's racist?" -- before she responded, "I do. 100%. I do."

The jaws on all the women in the room dropped, with Whitney looking especially shocked. "That breaks my heart," Rose said, before Cohen asked Mary what her feelings were "based" on.

"What they were brought up in, the religion," she said, referring to the Mormon church.

"I believe they have their beliefs ... that our color is cursed by the color of Cain and we will be in a different heaven, our skin color will be in a different heaven and we'll be the help," Cosby continued.

While Barlow -- a current Mormon -- asked if she could speak up, Heather Gay -- an ex-Mormon -- said the church's doctrine "is rooted in racism," saying "the Mormon church today is making efforts on every level to outreach." She added, "But we have to acknowledge it in order to change it."

Whitney agreed with Heather's words, while Barlow looked stunned and pointed out that former Utah Jazz player Thurl Bailey is "Black and Mormon."

"I just want Mary to know, because that's a big accusation to make and I am no longer a member of the Mormon church and that was part of my process," Whitney then told Mary, who said she didn't have anything personal against the Mormon church, its followers and their beliefs and only wished "we could just leave them alone."

As Whitney then began to acknowledge her own white privilege, Cosby interjected, "Go ahead, preach it, Whitney! You've been saying some good things lately, I have to say that. Go ahead, girl."

Rose then asked, "What have I done or said to you?"

"It's not anything you do or say, it's your actions, it's a feeling and you have to be my color to know it," she replied, with Whitney calling that comment "fair." Mary then added, "It's not something anyone can teach you, it's not anything anyone can tell you."

The conversation ended with Whitney wanting to make it clear as crystal that she hadn't "said or done anything personally to you of that nature" -- with Mary responding, "No."

The episode concluded with Mary chiming in on Monica Garcia's Reality von Tease controversy, with Cosby believing the reaction from the other women was a bit overdramatic. They then attempted to get her on their side by playing audio they claimed was of Monica calling Mary a "dumb bitch," but Mary said she believed they weren't giving Garcia any space to talk and they had to "hear her out."