Dakota Johnson Sets the Record Straight on Viral 14-Hour Sleep Schedule, Talks Madame Web

"I didn't even say that like that," Johnson said, correcting the headline about her penchant for a good night's rest. "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours, but I don't like, demand it."

Dakota Johnson likes to sleep, and she's not sorry about it.

The 50 Shades of Grey star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she was met with headline after headline about her 14-hour sleep schedule.

Setting the record straight about what she really meant by those comments, Johnson clarified that she "could" sleep that long if she was able to, but that she does not regularly get 14 hours of sleep a night.

"I didn't even say that like that," Johnson said. "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours, but I don't like, demand it. I'm not a monster."

"I have a job," she added.

After being shown headline after headline about her penchant for a good night's rest, Johnson then questioned why wanting to sleep more is a bad thing.

"Why is sleep bad?" she asked. "Like, why? Leave me alone. I'm just asleep."

Johnson continued, "I'm literally doing nothing. I'm just sleeping."

While she doesn't get 14 hours of sleep on a regular basis, the 34-year-old actress said getting a long, restful night of shut eye comes pretty easily to her.

"I don't have to take anything to sleep like that, either. I can just sleep that like that," she explained. "I think if I took an Ambien, I would wake up next year."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dakota Johnson talked about her upcoming Marvel movie, Madame Web.

"I'm so excited," Johnson gushed while talking about the film.

While she, of course, couldn't say much about the movie, she did dish on the premise of the unique super hero series.

"Essentially, Madame Web is a stand-alone universe. Stand-alone world. She's a superhero that exists in the comics...," Johnson said before being met by a wise-cracking Fallon who attempted to get spoilers out of the film's star. "She's clairvoyant and I think that it's the coolest thing in the world."

As for the parallels between Madame Web and Spider-Man, Johnson was quick to clarify that this is Madame Web's own world, and has nothing to do with that other web-clad superhero.

"It's her own world. It's 2003, so it's before Spider-Man even existed, so he will not be in this movie," she revealed, confirming that at least Tom Holland's version of Spidey won't appear in the film.

While the first film in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man series was actually released in 2002, Johnson assured Fallon that the film is all about Madame Web.

"It's a superhero world from a female perspective," Johnson added.

Johnson also did a lot stunt training for the film, something she told Fallon she got really into, despite ultimately not being allowed to perform the stunts by the time the director yelled action.

"I did some stunt training for driving, and I loved it so much and I learned how to do some crazy things that they actually didn't let me do in the movie, which was so annoying," she shared.

Showing off a clip of her stopping a fast-moving car just inches in front of a trash can, Johnson joked, "that's how I parallel park now."