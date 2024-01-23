Kate & Oliver Hudson Reveal Kurt Russell's Brushes with O.J. Simpson, Ted Bundy, Manson Family

YouTube

"He's always crossing paths somehow with, uh, killers, like, serial killers," Oliver said of his famous stepdad.

Kurt Russell's seen some things!

Russell's step kids, Kate and Oliver Hudson, were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday, where they were promoting their podcast, Sibling Revelry, when they recounted Russell's strange history with some of America's most infamous people.

"He always finds himself in some sort of scenario," Kate said of their stepdad, who has been with their mom, Goldie Hawn, since the early 80s.

"He's always crossing paths somehow with, uh, killers, like, serial killers," Oliver added before detailing Russell's run-in with O.J. Simpson.

"Actually, he was on camera when O.J. Simpson drove into his house," he said of Simpson's famous police chase in 1994. While Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown and friend Ron Goldman, he was later found liable for the deaths in a civil trial.

"He was in the driveway. You could see him on, like, KTLA, like, 'huh?' my dad. I was like, 'What is he doing there?'" Oliver shared.

"He was talking to [Robert] Shapiro," Kate explained. "We were at a friend's house watching the NBA finals, who lived right down the street from O.J. Simpson at the time, and it was the big chase. And ... O.J. was on the 405 [freeway] and Kurt all of sudden just went, 'Oh, he's going home.'"

"Next thing you know, he gets in the car and he leaves," Kate continued. "And he goes to O.J.'s house ... I don't know why! Just to see what happened, you know. And we're all like, 'Where are you going?' He's like, 'I'll be right back.' And then he goes with his friend."

"... Literally, we're watching the news because we're watching the NBA finals, it was interrupted -- and we saw our dad, like, on television. Like behind the caution tape… it was so…," the Almost Famous actress continued, the disbelief still visible on her face.

It's not the only run-in he's had with some of the world's most infamous names; Russell also crossed paths with Ted Bundy and the Manson family!

"He beat up Tex Watson, who's Charlie Manson's right hand guy," Oliver said, before Kate chimed in and questioned the validity of some of their dad's tall tales.

"The story with Ted Bundy ... Ted Bundy escaped from Pitkin county jail which was in Colorado, [Rusell]'s living there at the time," the Dawson's Creek alum explained. "This is a crazy story. Kurt was camping, he had his plate of food, went to get a beer or something, comes back and his plate of food is gone."

He continued, "Ted Bundy then gets caught and recounts how he survived after escaping and he said he found a guy camping in the woods with his friends, he leaves the thing and he go grabs and eats his food."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Oh my god!" host Jimmy Kimmel responded. "Not only is he a murderer, he's a thief!"

Kate and Oliver have been opening up about their family quite a bit as of late, on their podcast, with the pair most recently recounting getting in touch with their estranged siblings.

While Kate and Oliver grew up with half-brother Wyatt Russell and stepbrother Boston Russell, they haven't had that same bond with dad Bill Hudson's other kids, Emily, Lalania and Zach.

Determined to mend fences, Kate revealed that she and Oliver are trying to reconnect with their sisters.

"I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don't know why I don't talk to my other siblings.' I don't care what the history is with our parents, but like -- and especially me who has no sisters, right? And I do," Kate said. "I have two sisters that I don't speak to for no other reason except that our family separated."

"My sister and I and my brother, we've all just started communicating again," she continued. "And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was so great. It was so great."