Kate Hudson Remembers Friend Matthew Perry Following Actor's Death: 'To Know Him Was to Adore Him'

"I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew. As you can see, to know him was to adore him," Kate Hudson wrote in tribute to the late Matthew Perry.

Kate Hudson is looking back at her friendship with Matthew Perry amid the actor's tragic and unexpected death.

Hudson took to her Instagram Story on Monday to reflect on her time with the late Friends star who died of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home over the weekend.

In the heartfelt post, Hudson shared a photo of the pair from an awards show appearance where the actress was in absolute stitches, laughing over something Perry said at the time, something she said they did often.

"We played tennis and played more tennis, talked endlessly about trials and tribulations of love and then would talk some more as we would laugh our a---s off and then laughed some more," Hudson wrote.

She continued, "I share the same sadness with all our film and TV community who shared time with Matthew. As you can see, to know him was to adore him."

Hudson concluded the post by offering her support to the actor's loved ones.

"I send my love and condolences to his family and his work families," she added. "We love you Matthew."

Hudson joins the many fans and celebrities alike mourning Perry's death.

Immediately upon the news of Perry's death, social media was flooded with tributes to the 54-uear-year-old actor, whose life and work had touched millions across the globe. Many of the posts were from colleagues who had worked with Perry over the years, including Salma Hayek and his Friends family, who released a joint statement Monday afternoon.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," they began. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the group continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."