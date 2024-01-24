Charlie Sheen Says Sons Are 'Grateful' to Have 'Present, Accounted for, Responsible' Father

Getty

"She's trying to figure some stuff out on her end," he said of the boys's mother, Brooke Mueller, before opening up about his relationship with his sons.

Charlie Sheen is reveling in the pride he says his two youngest children feel about the stability he's able to offer while their mother, Brooke Mueller, is "trying to figure some stuff out on her end."

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 58-year-old says 14-year-old twins Max and Bob appreciate how he's handling some of the custody issues they've been facing lately.

Earlier this week, new conditions were ironed out providing Sheen with full custody in the event Mueller fails a drug test. Currently, they have joint custody, with the actor's home listed as the primary residence.

"She's trying to figure some stuff out on her end," he said. "The boys are proud of me, now. They see what mom goes through, and I'm not dumping on mom because I know it's a thing."

"But I think they're super grateful that they have a Dad that is present, accounted for, responsible, focused, punctual," he added.

In another recent interview with People back in December, the Two and a Half Men alum claimed that he takes care of the twins almost full time, telling the outlet that his ex-wife isn't really "in the picture" at the moment.

"I've mostly been raising my 14-year-old boys," Sheen said at the time. "Their mom has been trying to figure some stuff out on her end, so she's not in the picture too much right now."

Getty

Sheen and Mueller married in May 2008, before welcoming their children a year later. They divorced in 2011.

Their relationship was a rocky one, with the pair being thurst into a legal battle over their boys. In March 2011, police even removed the twins from Sheen's home after Mueller obtained a restraining order against the actor. However, the tables turned two years later, when officials from the Department of Children and Family Services removed the children, then four years old, from Mueller's care, on suspicion of drug use after completing a rehab program.

The boys were initially placed in the care of Sheen's previous wife, Denise Richards and later transferred to the care of Mueller's brother, Scott, before going back to Mueller in 2014, but after she entered another rehab program in 2019, custody of the boys was transferred to Mueller's parents. Now, Max and Bob seem to be in their father's care.

Sheen also shares daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-wife Richards, and 39-year-old Cassandra Jade Estevez, with ex-girlfriend Paula Speert.