Monica Takes Aim at Andy Cohen In 'Burn Book,' Battles Costars During RHOSLC Reunion Finale

Bravo

Monica was grilled over running an RHOSLC troll account after being exposed in the season finale, before the women reveal whether there's any way forward with her in the future.

The grilling of Monica Garcia was front and center during the final episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion.

Part three of three aired Tuesday night, with Andy Cohen finally getting into the Reality Von Tease of it all with the new housewife -- who was exposed for running a "troll" account aimed at the women of her show. Heather Gay was the one who brought it all to light, in dramatic fashion, during the season finale and this was Garcia's chance to tell her side of the story.

That proved difficult for her to do, however, as all the women were squarely against her -- leaving Andy to break up a number of screaming matches between them all.

In short, Monica claimed the Instagram account was created to expose how "abusive" Jen Shah was to the rest of the group. That included sharing screenshots of alleged messages from Shah in which she slammed her costars, using transphobic and other offensive language; Her costars felt that was only spreading more hate about them online.

"You are not a hero, Monica," Heather told her, adding, "Bullies don't deserve a platform. This is a bully and a troll."

With that, Monica pulled out a literal Burn Book, a la Mean Girls, and said it was full of receipts. The other women were incensed; Heather and Lisa Barlow almost walked out and Meredith Marks asked, "Are we two year olds?" as they all braced for what was next.

The first page was devoted to Andy himself, with the words, "Playboy," "Has favorites" and "F--ked the other half of New York" scribbled over his photo. While the other ladies didn't find it too funny, Cohen appeared to take it in stride, knowing the first few pages of the book were a total joke -- as the other pages were filled with printouts of all the grid posts from the IG account in question.

Cohen wondered what the printouts were supposed to prove, however.

"It sounds like in trying to expose Jen, what you did was hurt all of them. If Jen called her that and you guys posted it, what you're doing is perpetuating something mean about her," he said. "Tell me how it's helpful blasting out in the world things about them that is horrible?"

Monica reiterated they only posted those things "to get out how awful" Jen was, saying, "I am sorry that it ended up hurting you" and pointing out that they also posted "positive things" about the women as well.

When asked if she truly wanted to be friends with them all or only wanted to be on the show, Monica said she believes both can be true. She went on to say that while she was open about so much in her personal life throughout the season, she didn't own up to being behind the page on the show because she and the others behind it said they'd take it "to the grave."

She was then accused of spying on Jen via security cameras in her home, which she set up. Monica strongly denied those allegations, before the women also said she was "stalking" Jen's house with numerous drive-bys. The ladies had videos to prove Monica and her friends had been recording themselves driving past Jen's home on multiple occasions, but she claimed she was trying to catch Shah drinking and driving, to then inform police.

"If she never stalked you guys, why do you care?" Andy wondered out loud, as Heather said it was just part of a pattern of behavior with Monica that "raises a few alarm flags" for her. She went on to say that it's "not iconic to be a bully," saying the hate she felt from social media -- including Monica's page -- had "ruined" her experience as a Housewife.

After Heather then got into how Jen Shah was allegedly behind her black eye and why she lied about what actually happened in the time since, Andy pointed out that it seemed Jen made people do things out of character -- finding some common ground for both Monica and Heather. He then asked, since the women showed Heather grace for lying to them about the black eye, whether there was any to be given to Monica as well.

That, it seems, was a bridge too far.

"The way that you handled it and the way it affected me and the way you came in today, it hurt me more. It didn't resolve anything to me," said Heather, who also said there was "nothing" Monica could have said during the reunion that would have made things okay between them again.

Whitney said she didn't trust Monica anymore and couldn't put herself in to a situation with those she couldn't trust, while Meredith said, "I think it's very problematic to move forward in a situation where trust has been completely decimated."

Andy gave Monica the last word, asking if there was anything else she "strongly" felt she needed to share. She didn't.

Despite all the drama, the women all came together for one final toast -- drinking some Dark 'N' Stormy cocktails, naturally -- though it's unlikely they'll all reunite again anytime soon.