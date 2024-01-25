Stassi Schroeder Claims She Turned Down Vanderpump Rules Spinoff 'The Valley' -- Here's Why!

Getty

"Every fiber of my being voted no," Schroeder explained, before explaining why she feels she made the right decision by walking away from an alleged offer.

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about her decision not to participate on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, The Valley.

While speaking to Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM Wednesday, the fellow Bravolebrity expressed his disappointment at Schroeder being left out from the series following the network's announcement earlier this month.

"First of all, I was very excited about it [the spinoff]," Lewis said. "But then I was like, 'Where the f--k is Stassi?' and then I was mad at Bravo, you know, just like secretly mad at Bravo that they didn't have you and Beau on."

"It's not Bravo's fault," Schroeder maintained, with Lewis adding, "It's your fault. You turned it down."

The former Sur employee claimed that she did in fact say no to Bravo's offer to be on the series, and for one simple reason: she doesn't want to disrupt the life she has now by returning to reality TV.

The mother of two was so against it, in fact, that she didn't even want to film the sizzle reel -- a teaser trailer filmed to showcase what a project would look like, often sent to networks or studios to gauge interest in greenlighting a project -- for the show.

"Once this idea was brought up and they were like, 'OK, we're going to film a sizzle with all the people that would be on it, will you be on it and film this sizzle?,' every fiber of my being voted no," Schroeder, who shares a son and daughter with husband, Beau Clark, said.

The spinoff is set to "follow a group of tight-knit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley."

When asked if it was because of the premise or who she'd be starring alongside -- confirmed cast for The Valley include former Vanderpump Rules members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, as well as a few newcomers -- Schroeder said there are a "lot of different reasons" as to why she said no.

Meet your new favorite neighbors (and see some familiar faces!) when #TheValley arrives this spring! pic.twitter.com/MYwrqoWAzq — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 18, 2024 @BravoTV

"First of all, it wouldn't be a reflection of what my reality is," Schroeder said.

"How do you know?" Lewis asked.

"Because I'm not friends with any -- you know, it's just not my group of friends," she explained. "I'm friendly with some of them, I'm acquaintances with some of them -- and some of the new ones too that I think are lovely. But it's not my crew."

Playing devil's advocate, Lewis said that Schroeder might get closer to her former cast mates via filming or even become friendly with some of the newbies if she joined the group, but Schroeder maintained her position, telling Lewis she believed she made the right decision by saying no to the show.

"I don't want to. I don't want to have to go and do things that I normally wouldn't do," Schroeder said. "I don't want to disrupt the life that I have right now because I really like my life right now."

Schroeder was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 alongside Doute, who will star on The Valley. At the time, past racist actions against former their co-star, Faith Stowers, resurfaced online, causing an uproar among fans.

While she's no longer at Sur, or on reality TV for that matter, Schroeder said she does have some remaining friends from VPR, including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. She's even friendly with Scheana Shay, despite their up and down relationship over the years.

"I talk to Scheana every now and then, like, her kid came to my kid's birthday party," the Next Level Basic author shared. "My life is not the way that it used to be. I'm not in this group. I don't have time to be in this group of friends that goes out all the time and gets to do whatever they want."

"But maybe The Valley's gonna be a different vibe," Lewis offered.

"It's not 'cause I know what they do on a regular basis and that's not what I do," Schroeder shot back.