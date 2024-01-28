JoJo Siwa Replaces Nigel Lythgoe on SYTYCD Panel as Executive Faces Sexual Assault Allegations

Getty

After appearing as a judge on Season 17, JoJo Siwa is returning to So You Think You Can Dance for Season 18, after all, replacing Nigel Lythgoe following the series co-creator's decision to step down after two sexual assault lawsuits.

While So You Think You Can Dance is promising a reinvention of its format for the upcoming Season 18, there will now be at least one familiar face from Season 17. JoJo Siwa has been announced as a judge, replacing Nigel Lythgoe, who exited after facing two sexual assault lawsuits.

"I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year's series," Lythgoe told TMZ earlier this month.

"I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that's where its focus needs to remain," he continued. "In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."

The show's co-creator and executive producer has denied allegations coming from Paula Abdul, first reported by Rolling Stone -- who alleges an incident each on American Idol and SYTYCD -- and two All American Girl contestants.

Following the lawsuits, the show's production partners (Fox, 19 Entertainment, and Dick Clark Productions) released a statement that the season would continue without Lythgoe "to ensure the show remains committed to the contestants, who have worked incredibly hard for the opportunity to compete on our stage."

This marks the second season in a row that SYTYCD has had to do a last-minute judge change. Leah Remini joined the show midway through Season 17 after it was revealed Glee alum Matthew Morrison had been sending private messages to a contestant, violating show policy.

Stephen "tWitch" Boss was the third judge for Season 17, himself a former runner-up on the dance competition. Boss died by suicide in December 2022. This year, Siwa will sit alongside Boss' wife and Season 2 contestant, Allison Holker. The new panel is rounded out by Dancing with the Stars alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

A Dance Moms alum with years of experience, Siwa was nevertheless an unexpected and somewhat controversial choice as a judge last summer at just 19 years old. She proved knowledgeable and insightful, though, offering effective and pointed critiques to the contestants.

The new season will still award "America's Favorite Dancer" with a $100,000 grand prize, but it also promised a fresh new look, with a more documentary-style filming approach to chronicle the contestant's journeys.