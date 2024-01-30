Issa Rae 'Pessimistic' About Future of Black-Led TV Amid Countless Cancellations

Getty

Issa Rae isn't feeling too hopeful about the future of Black-led television.

In a new cover story for Net-a-Porter, the Insecure creator said she feels pessimistic about the state of television and the representation that exists in the industry amid the cancellation of many Black-led programs, including her Max series, Rap Sh!t.

"You're seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you're seeing so many executives -- especially on the DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] side -- get canned. You're seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority," Rae said. "I am pessimistic because there's no one holding anybody accountable -- and I can, sure, but also at what cost? I can't force you to make my stuff."

The Barbie star said it's forced her to explore the indie route, with Rae telling the outlet she's willing to take the steps to try get her content produced independently, should she need to.

Rae's comments come just weeks after Rap Sh!t was not renewed for a third season by Max after the delayed premiere of Season 2 from August to November because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The actress and writer, whose most recent effort sees her star in the Oscar-nominated, American Fiction, also noted that Black stories in particular need more variety so that the experience of Blackness isn't generalized or abbreviated.

"I don't think it's a secret that many white audiences and critics tend to reward traumatizing depictions, or their own biased perceptions of what Blackness is. It’s frustrating," Rae said as she talked about her role of author, Sintara Golden, in the Cord Jefferson-directed film.

The movie centers around Jeffrey Wright's Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, a frustrated author who is forced to put out a "hood lit" novel after seeing sales of his previous work tank. Frustrated by the literary world and their perception of Black fiction, Ellison puts out a novel that feeds into the very derogatory stereotypes he's trying to distance himself from after his novel, We's Lives In Da Ghetto, sees great success.

"If this were a movie just about that Black family, I don't know that it would get praised as much as it has been," Rae said. "Those kinds of movies are hard to get made."

Calling the film relatable, Rae, who got her start on her YouTube series, Awkward Black Girl, said it reminded her of the void she first saw in the industry when she was getting her start.

"I found [the script] so relatable, so funny, so perfectly satirical. Because I've been Monk, and I remember in the Awkward Black Girl days -- and even prior to that -- feeling so enraged about what wasn't being made," she explained. "And being mad at who was in the spotlight at the time, because I was like, 'I know we're so much more than what’s being presented here.' I recognize that hunger, of just wanting your work to be seen and attacking the wrong targets."

While Rae has long been a household name in Hollywood, she's not done yet, telling the outlet that 2024 "is really about firing on all cylinders."

"That's what I'm excited about," she shared, noting that she's "barely scratched the surface" in terms of wish-list collaborators.